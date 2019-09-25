Roundabouts are emerging as the most affordable, effective solution to improving traffic circulation along U.S. Highway 12 at Clinton Street and Wilbur Avenue.
In the second and final open house for the U.S. Highway 12: Second Avenue to Airport Way Corridor Study, engineers with the city and consulting firm on Tuesday laid out the pros and cons of three possible solutions to improving north-south travel across the highway.
Roundabouts have an estimated cost of $8 million to $13 million compared to an estimated $35 million to $45 million for partial cloverleaf proposals and a diamond interchange at Clinton. In addition to a lower potential price tag, roundabouts have additional acceleration and deceleration lanes, would move traffic and help deter high-speed and fatal crashes.
The meeting in Council chambers at City Hall was an opportunity for the public to weigh options.
The study by DKS Associates of Portland is part of a $247,000 multi-jurisdictional effort to improve and prepare for traffic movement along the highway as the community grows in the next 20 years. The study is funded in partnership between the city of Walla Walla, Walla Walla County, Port of Walla Walla and the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Tuesday’s meeting followed a similar one June 11, when about 30 people attended the open house and 18 returned surveys about their preferences.
The recommendations were pared from at least a dozen ideas and concepts on how to get traffic moving across the highway.
Changes at Clinton Street in 2016 have affected traffic movement. Three years ago, “candlestick delineators” were installed at the highway/Clinton intersection, intentionally restricting left-turn and street-through movement. Transportation officials say the intersections are improved in terms of traffic flow, except that the barriers to north-south travel have rerouted traffic in the peak hour to other locations.
With similar price tags, the options to add either a cloverleaf or diamond interchange at Clinton vary in scope because the former includes more right of way purchase, said Scott Mansur, consulting engineer with DKS Associates.
On the other hand, what’s saved in land acquisition with the second alternative is spent on barrier infrastructure created with the interchange.
Plans for a timeline and funding are up in the air. Mansur explained that a plan is needed first before funding can be sought.
For the project to move forward, it also needs approval from the state DOT, which presides over the highway.