Three Port of Walla Walla District 1 candidates shared their visions for the community’s future and also gave their take on decisions in the organization’s not-so-distant past during a forum Tuesday night at Garrison Middle School.
Incumbent Peter Swant, 64, seeks a second term for the Port, while challengers Beth (Brotherton) Swanson, 51, and Kip Kelly, 64, both seek their first elected positions.
Just shy of two hours, the forum provided time for 10 questions — half generated and provided four days in advance by a committee from the American Association of University Women, which organized the event, and the other questions from audience members.
About 120 attendees got an introduction to the candidates and a glimpse into their views on everything from tax collection to blockchain developments (which can include bitcoin), the latter having been a hot-button issue for the Port last year.
The forum opened with an overview of the Port from former Commissioner Paul Schneidmiller.
Started in 1952, the Port’s mission is economic development through the creation and retention of living-wage jobs, expansion of the region’s tax base, maintenance of multimodal transportation linkages (think ship to rail to truck, for example), and leadership in the enhancement of the county’s overall economic vitality and quality of life, according to the description provided.
District 1 encompasses more than half the city of Walla Walla extending to the stateline area. Only residents of that district will vote in the primary election next month, while all registered voters in the county will be able to cast a vote for the position in the general election in November.
All three candidates said they believe the Port’s role in economic development extends to quality of life. They acknowledged that education, health care and recreational space contribute to the community’s draw for businesses and employees, and the Port should have an active position where those aspects are concerned. All three also said they would take a collaborative approach in navigating the Port’s existing organizational structure, working with staff, fellow commissioners and partner agencies while also meeting the needs of District 1 constituents.
Each had a different view of their 20-year vision for the community.
Kelly, who has worked as senior business development consultant for Coffey Communications, said changing times have erased much of the middle class in the community. When he graduated from high school, one in 10 classmates came from homes below the poverty level. Updated data shows that’s now closer to six in 10 students.
He hopes his legacy is restoration of the middle class, in part, by focusing on the recruitment of the growing “creative class” of entrepreneurs and their knowledge-driven businesses.
(Brotherton) Swanson, founder of the nonprofit Moms’ Network and a marketing professional, said she would like the Port to have a more active role beyond recruiting for its own real estate holdings to fill empty spaces downtown.
“People follow jobs. Jobs follow people. And we all want quality of life,” she said.
Swant, a real estate broker the last 18 years, said he believes the Port should have a role in resolving the child-care shortage that challenges so many working families. His long-term vision also includes recruitment of more tech firms to diversify the economy.
One audience question centered around a recent video posted by the Port of Walla Walla on its website and social media platforms. The video footage has been criticized for its lack of cultural diversity and representation of the community’s true demographics. The attendee asked whether candidates would endorse a new one in its place.
Kelly said media collateral should be representative of the community where it’s generated. (Brotherton) Swanson echoed that, adding that residents should be engaged about how they want to be represented. Swant said he didn’t know the origin of the video, which features Port Executive Director Patrick Reay, Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Johnson, and Va Piano owner Justin Wylie.
The studio production was a short-form documentary for a series known as “On Demand.” Walla Walla County was the lead agency on the project, which was approved last August. The county initiated the partnership with the Port to serve as content experts for the piece. Production cost of about $27,000 at the time of approval was to be split by the county and Port. The piece is intended to help recruit for manufacturing and industrial jobs.
Another topic of interest from the audience dated back to the Port’s entertainment of a bitcoin mining operation last year. The question asked whether such operations benefit the community.
Swant said the part of the Port’s role in economic development is hearing out proposals, even those that may be unpopular. Ultimately, “it didn’t work, and we didn’t do it,” he said.
(Brotherton) Swanson said she doesn’t know a lot about cryptocurrency but believes caution should be exercised around how resources and land are used beyond excitement for property tax and job creation.
Kelly said blockchain technology has essential applications to industries such as health care. However, he said, the economies of the particular proposal did not appear to be a good match for the community. It would have used a lot of energy resources for not much job creation.
“I’m not necessarily against the technology. I’m just not interested in having our resources drained,” he said.
The proposal from Ant Creek LLC was scaled back by Port commissioners in April 2018 after heated testimony from the public. The Port entered into a land lease and purchase option for 10 acres between the Dodd Road Industrial Park and Wallula Gap Business Park with Ant Creek for its proposed blockchain facility. The plant was intended to be used for bitcoin mining.
The initial lease gave Ant Creek time for due diligence work. One benefit to the Port was to be the construction of a $2.5 million roadway into the landlocked property by Ant Creek. The lease ran out in December without Ant Creek exercising its purchase option, and the project fell away.
All three candidates were unanimous in their “no” answer to an audience question asking if the Port has enough assets to forego taking any more money through its portion of county property taxes.
As far as working to support and grow existing businesses, (Brotherton) Swanson said her work with a downtown property owner already on recruitment of businesses and her encounters with families relocating here gives her a unique perspective on business needs in the community. Already engaged, she said the Port position would continue that work on a bigger level.
Swant said efforts by the Port already support and grow businesses. He used the latest expansion plans for beverage manufacturer Refresco as an example. The company is relocating its Tri-Cities area bottling line to Walla Walla, where it already operates on Dell Avenue. Its new line here is slated for the former Crown Cork & Seal building.
Kelly said another approach for business growth could be viewed through the expansion of disposable income for local residents. High costs of housing and the cost of living have impacts on disposable income, which ultimately affects businesses, he said.