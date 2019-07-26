The end of one chapter in Milton-Freewater means a new story for Walla Walla.
Erin Wells, Milton-Freewater’s public library director, will take over for Walla Walla library head Beth Hudson, who retires on Aug. 15, city spokeswoman Emily Solomon said in a news release Thursday.
Hudson has worked in the Walla Walla Public Library for 28 years, the last nine as library director.
In that time Hudson and her staff have implemented programs for all age ranges and aesthetic changes that make the library a brighter space, Hudson said this morning.
Included in that list is “Big Idea Talks” that has brought regional authors to Walla Walla to have conversations with the community, and the veteran-led “Red Badge Project,” which encourages men and women suffering from their military service to tell their stories and use communication for healing.
“We’re the only library in the nation that does that,” Hudson said, noting that the library also partners with Walla Walla Community College in media lab work.
Wells said today she hopes to continue on the path laid out by Hudson, while she learns from the library’s staff how to do so.
Leaving behind Milton-Freewater is not easy after working with staff there to create several new adult and children’s programs, increasing circulation by about 40 percent and making the library a more comfortable and fun place to be, Wells said.
However, Walla Walla’s library is a larger platform and not very far from her house, she said.
Wells, a Portland native and graduate of Portland State University, has worked in Milton-Freewater nearly five years. The city recruited her from a county library system in Kansas, said City Manager Linda Hall.
“We’re happy for Erin; we’ll certainly miss her,” Hall said, noting Wells has made great changes to the city library that will be carried on.
The city will soon begin a national search to replace Wells, Hall said.
“We’re confident we’ll attract a good replacement. We’re in a great place at the library, and Milton-Freewater is great place to work.”
After Hudson steps out of her office, it will be time to visit family and friends, she said. Then it will be time to indulge long-held desires to study folk art, regional hummingbirds and Spanish. Her long love of knitting could lead her to workshops in Scotland, she said. (To read a full profile of Hudson, watch for the August issue of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine on Sunday.)
Maine is calling her name, too, Hudson said, just for a visit.
“I will miss all my buddies here; there is just nobody like this staff,” she said. “And I will say, 95 percent of my friendships came from people I’ve met here.”