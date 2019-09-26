Plans to improve Poplar and Alder streets took a critical step forward Wednesday night when Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously to award a design contract with Anderson Perry & Associates.
Work has been underway since last year to study best options for these arterial roadways, each with traffic volumes approaching 10,000 vehicles per day.
A study completed in 2018 identified the Poplar Street corridor as having the highest number of fatal or serious injury crashes of any street in the city, with 142 crashes over five years including three involving fatality or serious injury, according to a Public Works report.
The contract authorized Wednesday is for $925,444 to complete tasks from mapping and geotechnical investigations to right of way acquisition and grant writing, among a litany of other chores including design work and permitting.
This will launch phase one of the project, which is focused on a triangle around the old Carnegie library building on South Palouse Street near where Poplar and Alder merge, city engineer Monte Puymon told Council members. Four phases are planned for a complete redesign of the corridors from Merriam Street to Colville Street.
The city conducted multiple community outreach efforts to prepare design alternatives. On Feb. 27, City Council selected a configuration that varies through the Poplar corridor, though emphasizes a single travel lane in each direction, a center turn lane, and buffered bike lanes, according to staff reports.
The alternative included a traffic signal at the intersection of Poplar and Palouse streets and roundabouts at the intersections of Alder and Palouse and at Alder and Park streets.
After Council selected a configuration that included roundabouts and submitted a grant application to the Transportation Improvement Board for $2.1 million, the United Blind of Walla Walla sent a letter to the city voicing their concerns with roundabouts. The group asked staff to consider measures that could help aid in their ability to traverse these areas.
City Council weighed the concerns and urged staff to continue working on ways to make the roundabouts safer for residents who are visually impaired. Leaders didn’t want to backtrack on a decision already made about the configuration or lose their shot at getting the large grant from the state, which scores projects using the statistically safer roundabouts higher than those using four-way stops or traffic signals.
Puymon agreed with Council, saying, “Even if we do the roundabouts, we still want to make the intersections as amenable to that need as possible, and there will be continued public outreach.”