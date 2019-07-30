A community meeting is planned tonight by opponents to the proposed Bachtold subdivision and annexation.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Walla Walla High School commons room, 800 Abbot Road, in Walla Walla.
According to Colleen Myrick, one of the organizers, the meeting is intended to discuss issues surrounding the proposed annexation of 105 acres
south of Walla Walla on Cottonwood Road.
Signs in opposition to the proposed annexation have begun appearing on roadsides in the area, and Myrick said an online petition on Facebook has gathered close to 2,000 signatures.
The property owners, Jon and Mary Christine Bachtold, and developer Hayden Homes filed a development agreement application with the city on July 15. According to information posted on the Hayden Homes website, plans call for the development of 372 homesites in the area along with more than 13 acres of open space, parks and trails.
People wanting to speak at a City Council meeting last week about the proposed annexation were frustrated when they were told public comment on the application would not be taken at that time.
People, however, have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 to submit written comments on the development agreement application to: City of Walla Walla Development Services Department, 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA, 99362.
