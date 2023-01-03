Matt Vazquez, owner and designer of Stardom & Vandal clothing, will unveil his gear during a fashion, rock-and-roll and hip hop event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at FVC Gallery, 420 W Main St.
Lindsey Luna, co-founder of collaborator Sounds of the People, said Vazquez is of Puerto Rican descent and originally from New York City.
“Matt Vazquez' designs tell a story of urban grit, graffiti/hip-hop/rock and roll culture, ghetto-goth and the complex sense of identity for people with Latin-American roots, and we are excited to share.”
Three live music performances will be featured during the evening from from ASANI?, HNYZEE and Selektis, blending hip hop and rock.
The event is free.
Bronx-born Vazquez “is breaking barriers with the release of his newest collection: Th’ Ole Capsule #4, which includes a beanie, hat, hoodie and work vest. His monochromatic and minimalistic designs each have a vibrant story,” Luna said.
“His work tells a story of urban grit, graffiti/hip-hop/rock and roll culture, ghetto-goth and the complex sense of identity for people with Latin-American roots,” said Matt Lopez, owner of FVC Gallery, in an Instagram post.
“I grew up in the graffiti era,” said Vazquez, who started he line in 2009. “I also grew up in the era of people who lived very far outside their means. The name itself, Stardom & Vandal, is a juxtaposition of two lifestyles. It’s stardom, the glitz and the glamor, and the vandalism because I grew up in that era. I wanted this, but I lived in this.”
Each one of Vazquez’ pieces is unique. “I don’t even create my own typography. It’s all my handwriting ... it’s all made by hand. This is my vision, it’s my Jolly Roger.”
Taking inspiration from Vazquez’ detailed and colorful stories of inspiration rooted in his urban upbringing that was inextricably woven in with hip hop and rock music of the late 1990s and early 2000s, Sounds of the People is eager to bring forward genre-bending music for three performances that will blend the two aforementioned genres in a way Walla Walla has not seen before, Luna said.
Performers are ASANI?, a local artist producer and engineer originally from Los Angeles County; Milton-Freewater artist, producer and engineer Selektis; and local artist HNYZEE, originally from the Boston area.
All performed at the Nov. 6 sold-out inaugural Sounds of the People artist showcase at Kerloo Cellars.
They will preview new and unreleased music, as well as previously released favorites.
“We’re so proud to be supporting Matt at this release, and really believe in his work and vision,” Luna said. “We look forward to collaborating with more artists of his kind in the future and are ever grateful to FVC Gallery for always supporting local artists.
For more information, email luna@soundsofthepeople.com.
