I am a woman of my word. I love words. Words have power and of course are accompanied by meaning. Words are the tools used to communicate our thoughts, emotions and intentions. Words can be the windows around us that ignite our curiosity. My friends and I make it a practice every year to get together and share with each other our word for the year. Your word becomes your mantra and your overarching theme. The work becomes your teacher, the class that is your experience. The word that chooses you becomes your window into the new year, which invite unknown and unexpected experiences.
My word for this year is Wonder. Things totally shifted in 2020, so much that everything and I mean EVERYTHING this year is different. I am a different woman than the one I can remember. The way I parent my children is different. My relationship with my friends is different. The way I interact with my clients in the salon is different as well. Everything is unfamiliar now yet there is so much beauty in the unfamiliar. Speaking of the unfamiliar, I am a new grandma. One day while watching my granddaughter, she discovered her feet for the first time. Being able to witness that was profound.
I watched as she first noticed them, took hold of them the moved them with such curiosity, I decided that is how I want to approach my year and see myself. With the new experiences this year and every encounter with my community, I want to us my senses like it is the first time. I want to be filled with awe and wonder. I want to see through the lens of awe and wonder.
Wonder is defined as feeling of amazement and admiration caused by something beautiful, remarkable or unfamiliar to ask yourself questions or express a wish to know about something.
Fourth century t{span class=”aCOpRe”}{span}heologian and philosopher{/span}{/span} Saint Augustine was quoted, “Men go abroad to wonder at the heights of mountains at the huge waves of the sea, at the long courses of the rivers, at the vast compass of the ocean, at the circular motion of the stars, and they pass by themselves without wondering.” Although so much has shifted I am sure in all of us because it certainly has around us.
My hope is that we will adopt this idea of wonder and explore our selves in new ways and celebrate what we discover. Let us be intentional about uncovering the beautiful mysteries of one another. Let us fall to our knees at the end of this year in complete awe and wonder in amazement. Let us shake our head in an awe kind of way as we explore who we become spiritually, mentally and physically. I believe wholeheartedly this is our contribution to the here and now.
My journey has just begun. I am excited about the ways in which I am, with so much curiosity, learning. My hope is that you join me on this excursion and as a community explore our own height, depth and range of motion through a new exploratory lens.