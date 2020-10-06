Here in Walla Walla, September was Suicide Prevention Month and October is Resilience Month, so now seems like a good time to talk about parental mental health.
A mashup of current headlines on the subject might read “The Perfect Winter Storm is Coming and Parents Aren’t OK.” All joking aside, parents are having a difficult year, and for good reason. Over the next two columns, we will explore why that is; how to get mental health support; strategies to improve mental health on your own; and how community members can support parents during this time.
Many families have found silver linings, or new activities and routines during the pandemic, that have improved their lives. It’s possible for things to get better and harder at the same time.
Why are things so tough right now?
Let’s count the ways: health and safety concerns, financial hardship due to job loss or unemployment; food insecurity; managing children’s distance learning, while attempting to work and take care of younger children. These are just few issues keeping parents up at night.
There are also psychological and physical components taking a toll. One is ambiguous grief, or a general, unresolved feeling of sadness and loss. All of us have lost something or someone because of the pandemic. Many people have experienced multiple losses. This rolls into a general feeling of grief.
The second is surge capacity. The term may bring up images of personal electronics, but applied to people it describes a bundle of mental and physical adaptations people use to cope with a short-term crisis, like a natural disaster. However, surge capacity has to be restored through connection with others, alone time, rest and other activities we enjoy. Many parents have been unable to restore their surge capacity because of the prolonged length of the pandemic and multiplying demands on their time.
How to get help
At this point, I would usually provide some strategies to improve your mental health on your own, and I will do that in a followup column. Now I want to focus on how you can get mental health support. Please don’t fall into the trap of thinking that just because many parents are experiencing distress and hardship, you should just power through.
Two statewide call lines available to parents are the Perinatal Support of Washington Warm Line 1-888-404-7763 (English and Spanish) and the Washington Listens COVID Stress Support Line 1-833-681-
0211 .
A silver lining of the pandemic is that many mental health supports are available virtually through telehealth appointments. In the Walla Walla Valley, we are fortunate to have no cost, or sliding scale mental health providers. You can also visit the new “The Mental Health Network of Walla Walla”
