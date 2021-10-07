I love autumn. Things begin to slow and change as we wind down from summer’s high energy. It is a time where I inherently begin to take stock of the year so far and feel gratitude for the changes that have come with the passing of time.
Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go and reap the rewards of your own manifestations planted earlier this year.
As the leaves are changing colors and trees are shedding what they no longer need — the same is happening for you. You’re changing and releasing things you no longer need as you progress into the end of the year, and as such I encourage you to celebrate this and the gifts that this season can bring.
I personally do this through small seasonal changes in my routine and mark the time with my autumn rituals. Why? Well, in the words of Casper ter Kuile, who wrote the book, The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices, these practices “reminds us that what we already do every day matters—and has the potential to become a powerful experience of reflection, sanctuary, and meaning.”
Rituals are a gift to yourself and is a beautiful way to manifest your intentions for the season and to give thanks to yourself, the earth, and the universe.
Here are a couple ideas for you to put into practice for the Fall season and remember, these are only suggestions, we are the only true experts on our journey to enlightenment. Filter all information through your own heart.
1. Mindfully prepare a beautiful meal
Making a beautiful, mindfully prepared meal with seasonal fruits and vegetables is a powerful way to celebrate the change of season. As you enjoy the meal, reflect on what you are grateful for or what you have manifested since the summer solstice. Find gratitude and put your manifesting powers to work, set intentions for what you seek to manifest this season. Affirming your intentions out loud is a powerful way to set manifestation into motion.
2. Consider adopting an ayurvedic diet
Speaking of meals! Fall is Vata Season and in the Indian Ayurvedic tradition, it is believed that, by making diet and lifestyle choices that counter the effects of each season, you can better maintain your internal sense of equilibrium throughout the year. With this ayurvedic principle in mind, vata season will be less aggravating if you fill it with warmth, oiliness, deep nourishment, loving relationships, and a sense of stability, routine, and groundedness. Try to incorporate warming, nourishing foods and remedies.
Recommended foods:
· Fruits: Banana, avocado, cooked apples or pears, tomatoes, citrus, including oranges and grapefruit
· Vegetables: Vegetables should be steamed; avoid raw vegetables during this season, Spaghetti or acorn squash, sweet potatoes, potatoes, yams, turnips, pumpkin
· Nuts: Most whole nuts, nut butters such as peanut butter or almond butter
· Fats/Oils: ghee, olive oil, butter
· Spices: Focus on warming spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves
· Warm fluids, such as ginger, lemongrass, or mint tea. Fluids should be consumed at room temperature or warmer. Avoid cool fluids, which quell an already sluggish digestive system
· Proteins: Fish, Eggs, Lentils, Mung beans, Soy—tofu, edamame
Avoid
· Raw foods and salads. These are difficult to digest in Vata season and will unbalance you during this time. Summer (Pitta season) is the best time to eat raw vegetables.
· Bitter, astringent and pungent foods. Indulge instead in sweet, salty and sour tastes, which will balance Vata.
· Leftovers, raw foods, canned foods, processed foods - these will aggravate Vata. Eating fresh, homemade, sattvic meals is best for Vata types.
· Coffee and caffeinated tea. Especially for Vata-dominant types, these are too stimulating. Consume in moderation.
· Dry snack foods. This includes chips, popcorn, crackers, and dry, cold cereal.
3. Connect With the Earth
It’s important to remain grounded during this time of transition. Go to a park, your backyard, wide-open nature, or anywhere that you can connect directly with the land. Meditate on receiving and releasing. Give thanks to the earth for the support, love, abundance, and life we are fortunate to experience.
4. Let go and release
This has been a time of harvesting and squirreling away for the winter. It’s also an energy of letting go. Use this time for releasing!
a) Write on a piece of paper, “Thank you (fill in with what you are releasing) for the lessons you’ve taught.” Do this for every area.
b) Once completed, build a little fire, (this can be a massive bonfire or a tiny flame) then toss the paper into it saying, “I now release you with gratitude and love.”
c) Once the paper is burnt open your arms as if opening to the universe and proclaim, “I am open and receiving all good things now with gratitude and love.”
5. Update your skin care ritual
In a previous article I wrote about the benefits of a skin care ritual, so I won’t go into length about it. I would recommend however, making small changes to refresh your routine as the weather cools down and the days are no longer punctuated by a thick humidity. Your skin regimen will need more heavy-duty care which may mean for most of you, richer moisturizers, adding a hydration mask or ending your regime with a face oil which prevents trans-epidermal water loss while nourishing the skin, leaving it plump and supple.
Fall is also peel season.
As fall brings cooler temperatures with decreased UV intensity, it makes it the best time start getting chemical peels. Seasonal wear and tear or sun damage can be counteracted with a gentle chemical peel or and aggressive one if administered by a professional. In a chemical peel treatment, the top layers of the skin are shed to reveal a brighter glow with reduced hyperpigmentation and scarring.
Well, there you have it, five things you can do to welcome Fall through rituals of self-care!
And as always, make sure you get enough sleep, drink plenty of water and stay in good vibration with yourself.
I wish you peace, love, joy, health and happiness.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.