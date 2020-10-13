Do you have Walla Walla Public Library materials gathering dust in a corner somewhere? Did you think you’d have to keep them forever? The library needs you to return the items you checked out earlier this year as soon as you can.
When the library closed to the public in March due to COVID-19, all due dates were extended for the safety and convenience of patrons and staff. Curbside pickup began in May, and demand for materials has continued to grow. The library requests that all items be returned as soon as possible, as there are other library patrons waiting for those items.
Outdoor return bins are open from 8:15 a.m. Monday through 4:45 p.m. Friday.
These are the Alder Street parking lot drive-up bin (for books and magazines,) and the Alder Street entrance walk-up drop bin (for DVDs and CDs.)
You can also return your materials at curbside pickup at the Alder Street entrance to the library on Monday from 12-5 p.m., and Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Please note the change from the old curbside location. Staff are available to address questions or concerns Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., by calling 509-527-4550.
You can also email the library at any time at wwpl@wallawallawa.gov. Schedule a curbside pickup directly through your account on the Walla Walla Public Library website: ubne.ws/3jW9tX4