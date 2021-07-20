School is out and already parents are hearing the dreaded, “I’m bored.” Unfor-tunately, too much mental downtime in summer can leave kids floundering in fall.
To keep minds active all summer long, check out these brain energizing tips and ideas:
- Take a hike: Whether your children were learning remotely or in-person this past school year, they are likely due for some quality time spent outdoors. Take a hike with your kids or go on a camping trip. Exploring the natural world offers a geology, biology and ecology lesson wrapped up into one experience.
- Make math fun: Keep students’ mathematics skills honed during the summer months by visiting the Casio Education website. Found at casioeducation.com/activities, this free resource features tons of tools that help incorporate technology into mathematics learning. Plus, Casio’s free all-in-one web-based mathematics software ClassPad.net offers a personalized approach to math and can be fun for kids to use whether on a road trip or home on a rainy day. Finally, Casio’s YouTube channel is another good summer resource, as it offers tutorials and webinars in a range of subjects, including elementary and middle school math, algebra I and II, geometry, pre-calculus, calculus and statistics.
- Hit up the library: Many schools, local libraries and other entities dedicated to childhood literacy host annual summer reading challenges. Encourage your kids to not only participate, but to actively choose books they are looking forward to reading.
- Get moving: Exercise is critical for a healthy brain, so make sure kids are moving each day. Take a bike ride together as a family, visit a playground or pool, round up the neighbors for a game of flag football — there are many fun ways to boost physical activity, particularly during the summer months.
This summer, be sure you mix up the down time with opportunities to exercise the mind. Doing so will keep kids happy, entertained and intellectually challenged.