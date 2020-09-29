theater

Cowboy comedian Leapin’ Louie entertains families at the Power House in 2019 with juggling, rope tricks and humor.

 Photo by Michelle Wagoner

Have you heard of the Little Watts Children’s Series of Family Entertainment? Did you know that family-friendly entertainment is deliberately included in the ongoing programming at Gesa Power House Theatre?

Thanks to ongoing sponsor support of local businesses like current sponsor Walla Walla Valley Honda, the Power House includes several events each year that are kid-focused, family-friendly and affordable.

From circus entertainers to magicians to singers and live theatre, the Little Watts series is always geared toward catching and holding the shorter attention spans of young audience members. Recent Little Watts shows have included The Amazing Bubble Man, singer Red Grammar and an animated holiday film screening.

The Little Watts series, along with the full schedule of entertainment at Gesa Power House Theatre was suspended earlier this year.

“We are so looking forward to opening our doors again,” says Artistic Director Donna Ledford. “And when we are allowed to do so, the Little Watts Series will resume.”

In the meantime, the Power House is offering patrons a twice-monthly email newsletter with ideas of things to do with the family in the safety and comfort of their own homes.

From free online concerts and shows to activity starters, to kid-friendly recipes, the newsletter is intended to help families find meaningful ways to pass the extra time at home.

To sign up for the Little Watts newsletter, visit phtww.org and enter your e-mail address in the “Join our Mailing List” field at the bottom of the webpage or send an email request to webmaster@phtww.org.

