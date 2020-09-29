Heather Schermann began working as the bookkeeper for Gesa Power House Theatre in 2015, was promoted to theatre manager in 2018, and now serves as executive director for the Power House nonprofit. She has served as a city council member for the City of College Place since 2015, is treasurer of the Walla Walla Exchange Club, Valley Transit board chairperson, and an at-large board member for the Good Roads Association of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.