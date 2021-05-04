Spring cleaning season is here, and that doesn’t just mean deep cleaning your home. It also means revisiting your life and daily routines. One thing I’m trying to do is find more ways to get active, and if you’re in similar shoes, I recommend yoga.
Life gets so busy with work, kids and school that it can be impossible to keep up with a social life, let alone yoga. However, it’s essential for both your health and mood.
Something you might not know about yoga is that it can help bring more mind and body awareness. It can also help you grow emotionally by keeping you in tune with your feelings.
When you’re tuned into your emotions, you tend to develop deeper and more authentic connections, which naturally makes you happier. Yoga also releases any stuck, heavy, negative energy. Those are just a few of the many reasons why I recommend yoga for all ages, including little ones.
Yoga also helps build strength, stamina and mental awareness. It even massages the internal organs so that we can become the healthiest version of ourselves — both mentally and physically.
For kids, it can give them a safe space. Our children live in a virtual reality these days, which can be confusing on a subconscious level. Yoga helps kids feel more grounded and in tune with their bodies. This can help them develop confidence and improve their connection with reality.
Ideally, you should practice yoga three to five times per week for one hour and do cardiovascular work (running, biking, swimming, HIIT) two to four times per week for 30 minutes. However, life is life, and even five to 10 minutes of yoga daily is beneficial.
Here are some ideas to incorporate yoga into your daily routine:
- Join a studio or weekly class.
- Learn the sun salutations, and do three rounds upon waking up.
- Learn restorative poses, and spend five minutes on them before bed.
- If you spend most of the day seated at work, take breaks for one or two poses. Anjaneyasana (low crescent lunge) and Durga-Go (cat and cow from a quad ped) are easy to do.
- When in a pinch, use YouTube to get a 20-minute flow in.
Some good starter exercises for parents include the sun salutations, floor work, hip openers and core strengtheners. I recommend holding a pose for one minute to get the most out of your session.
You can also get your children involved. Make a game out of the session, and let your child lead the way. Yoga helps you connect better with your child and allows your energy to blend with theirs (not in an overpowering way, but meeting them where they’re at). This helps kids feel seen and heard. Just remember to bring your energy back to you when you’re done.
If you’re interested in adding yoga to your routine, I’d love for you to come to my restorative beginners’ yoga class on Thursdays. My class at Many Waters Wellness Center, 800 Sprague Ave., reaches all levels and helps people manage pain within the body. Everyone is welcome. Bring the whole family.
In addition to my weekly yoga class, I’m currently working on a comprehensive six-week yoga program for beginners. Stay tuned for details!