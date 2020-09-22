A journey of 1,000 miles begins with one step ... and a journey of 1,000 books begins with “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs,” free to each child who signs up for the new 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading program at Walla Walla Public Library. Available in English and Spanish, it’s the first step in the 1,000-book adventure.
A nationwide program first launched in 2016 at Bremen Public Library in Indiana, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten was inspired by Mem Fox’s “Reading Magic: How Your Child Can Learn to Read Before School — and Other Read-Aloud Miracles.” Fox mused how wonderful it would be if every child read (or was read aloud to) 1,000 books, and the idea blossomed from there. Jim Trelease, author of the best-selling “The Read Aloud Handbook,” notes reading aloud to less-affluent children helps close the school achievement gap by exposing them to a wider vocabulary at an earlier age.
Multiple brain-imaging studies have found children who were read aloud to by caregivers experienced greater mental imagery and narrative comprehension, even controlling for household income. More recently, a 2018 study at the New York University School of Medicine found reading to very young children is linked to decreased levels of aggression, hyperactivity and attention difficulties.
According to the lead author, Dr. Alan Mendelsohn, “We think when parents read with their children ... they learn to use words to describe feelings that are otherwise difficult and this enables them to better control their behavior when they have challenging feelings like anger or sadness.”
When a child hears how Pinocchio was scared in the belly of the whale, or Corduroy the bear felt lonely on the store shelf, or the velveteen rabbit longed to be “real” like the other rabbits, they learn emotional vocabulary and empathy through connecting their experiences to those of the characters in the story. Being better at controlling their behavior also leads to increased success and fewer problems in school.
In other words, reading aloud to kids helps them understand more of what they hear in a more vivid way, and can help counteract socioeconomic disadvantages. Walla Walla Public Library’s popular storytimes have long been a source of inspiration and connection for many families — families now often stuck at home amid the COVID crisis.
But time reading together with children and caregivers can provide an oasis of calm in a stressful environment. When kids (and parents) are overwhelmed, story time can be a great way to slow down and reconnect.
Reading also strengthens children’s social, emotional and character development. Sharing a book aloud invites conversation about the story, the characters, and how they relate to what’s going on in a child’s life.
Although 1,000 books might sound like a lot, if a child hears just one book read aloud per day, that adds up to over 1,000 books before their third birthday. Walla Walla Public Library makes the record-keeping as painless as possible through the Beanstack online reading program platform. To register, go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org and click on “Beanstack” under the “Kids and Teens” drop-down menu. Be sure to add your child reader 0-5 years old and the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge will automatically be added to the child’s reader page. Books can be logged on a computer or through the Beanstack Tracker app, free for Android and iOS devices. Logging is easy and fun, and lets users earn badges as they track progress. Kids earn books, stickers and bookmarks as well, with a special sticker for each 100 books read. And yes, reading the same book twice (or 20 times) counts! Grandparents, older siblings and other caregivers can all read to babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Video tutorials to help you get started with Beanstack are on the Library’s website at ubne.ws/2EjTKRQ.
To help kids access books, Walla Walla Public Library is launching a new initiative this fall in cooperation with Walla Walla Public Schools. All Walla Walla Public Schools students are eligible for a free digital access card. This card allows WWPS students — including Head Start, ECEAP and Transitional Kindergarten students — full access to digital materials at Walla Walla Public Library, including e-books and e-audiobooks. Students residing within Walla Walla city limits can convert their digital access card to a regular library card by providing proof of address at a scheduled curbside pickup time. Sign up for a digital access card at ubne.ws/3kCB3bH.
Although the library building remains closed to the public per Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, almost all resources remain available through curbside pickup and online access. Regular library card holders have the option of scheduling a curbside pickup through their account online, or over the phone for those without internet access. Books, DVDs, CDs, storytime bags, cake pans, and more are available for checkout and pickup. The Washington Anytime Library has e-books and e-audiobooks available 24/7, and the animated, talking children’s Tumblebooks library features a rotating selection of titles in both English and Spanish, along with linked activities. All of this and more can be accessed through the Library website at https://catalog.wallawalla.bywatersolutions.com.
Walla Walla Public Library’s Facebook Live Babytime program, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/WWPL99362, is another great resource for parents looking for ways to connect with their littlest children.
One thousand books may seem like a lot, but one thousand moments of connection, caring and sharing a story with your baby, toddler or preschooler will have benefits that last far beyond their childhood years.
For more information about the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program, visit Walla Walla Public Library’s Beanstack online reading program page at https://www.wallawallapubliclibrary.org/kids-teens/beanstack-reading-program.