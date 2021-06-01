Children and the pandemic. It has been a whirlwind. I tend to look at the last year like a level in a game that I am playing.
If I don’t, it seems to make no sense. Of course, I am not going to get into the politics of it or the right or the left or the up or the down.
I am always going to go to where the children are affected. Most of my children’s lives have been spent minimizing screen time and learning social skills. I would be safe to say most parents do this.
Children get to be school age and most families send children to school or they homeschool. If they homeschool, the parent is not working. That parent takes on the education of the child because it is a full-time job.
During the pandemic, our children had an increase in screen time. Research tells us the attention span of a child is approximately two to three minutes per year of their age. So, if we do the math, that means this mode of information transportation has a limit. That limit was pushed. Cognitive dissonance. Cognitive overload. They are a thing.
Parents had to deal with this and so did the child. From screen time to how close we get to people, even people we love.
The aftermath of this or should I say the ongoing dance that we have to do to keep our cortisol levels in check and our brain functioning in a calm and coherent manner take time and attention. Things to look for in cognitive overload in our children and ourselves:
The ability to process information gets muddy. Muddy is a lay term but I made up my own term: I feel rumplebutted when I am in front of the computer too long or a meeting goes over or there aren’t enough brain breaks. As an adult I can recognize this but as a child this could be mayhem in their brains.
Personal relationships tend to be strained for no reason. Increased fatigue and irritability come into play as well. In Laura van Dernoot Lispky’s book “The Age of Overwhelm” she talks about this very thing and how important it is to take good are of ourselves, to ease the burden of overwhelm, restore a healthy perspective about life and give us strength to navigate what lies ahead.
Take a good look at these things now so that you can help your child filter through what they are experiencing as the aftermath as well as help boost your ability to parent in an time that is filled with unknowns and what ifs.
This is a collaborative effort of work. We need each other more than ever. We need to build back gracefully, extending and giving grace, with our feet fully planted.