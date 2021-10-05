Leah Bailey was born in Singapore, raised in Alaska and lives in Walla Walla. She has three kids, two dogs, a husband, two master’s degrees and sole custody of her son’s fish tank. She is bemused to find that she is currently a pandemic homeschooler. In the Before, she could occasionally be found teaching high school or playing the cello around the Walla Walla Valley. She can be reached at leahkbailey@gmail.com.