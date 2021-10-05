They say a mother is only as happy as her unhappiest child, and I have been feeling this strongly as the new school year gets going.
My husband is a little mystified by me, and recommends I don’t take things that happen regarding the kids personally, but I am just not capable of turning off my emotional involvement with my kids.
I just put one kid on the bus, scream-sobbing “goodbye, Mommy!” because they were so worked up about clothing (itchy!) and mask (stinky!) choices this morning. Another child was gleefully calling a sibling an idiot and making rude gestures before breakfast. The third child needed to be discussed with unrelated adults for the better part of an hour yesterday.
It is only the third week of school and I am exhausted. I love my kids so much, but they can be really hard. This is the first year I’ve had all three taking the bus to full-day public school, and, if I have to be honest, seven hours is not long enough for me to start missing them. (Especially when I’m surrounded by the mess they leave behind.) Many days, I don’t get that full seven hours anyway.
I often get calls from the school, or the principal directly. Every time I see one of those names come up, my heart rate elevates and I briefly consider throwing my phone away and running off to Idaho to start a new life. I get calls from counselors and behavioral specialists and even volunteer coaches.
I promise them all that I am doing my level best over here, to make sure my kids understand the expectations that go along with being a successful member of an interdependent society (sometimes I have to get more specific re: behaviors like kicking people and climbing out windows).
The other day, I held a boundary with a kid who had previously been known to throw things and terrorize others when faced with any kind of correction or limitation. Said kid then did the extremely normal thing of stomping upstairs and slamming the door to their bedroom. The kid was fine. I was not.
I found myself standing next to an open door to the outside with a racing heart and feeling like I could pass out at any second. I chatted with friends and did some box breathing and realized that, after the last decade of parenting, I legitimately have some PTSD going on.
My friends pointed out that this very normal behavior exhibited by my child was actually a huge win and a sign of increasing socioemotional competence and that I needed to take it as such. And I do.
But a frustrating aspect of this for kids — and parents — is that expectations change as they get older. They might be improving the heck out of their behaviors, school achievement, athletic achievement or whatever other goals they have, but oftentimes it feels as though success is only ever met with higher expectations. Chasing a constantly moving target without being recognized for your incremental successes is a really hard way to live.
I have realized that, in this situation, I need to take care of myself so that I can better support the kids. I support them with good food offered regularly, reading aloud, good sleep, clean clothes, enriching activities and so much more.
But I’ve been living with far more anxiety lately than I have been for the last several years. I know I could adjust meds and then wait four to eight weeks. I know I need to find a better coping skill than eating constantly and/or drinking wine. And I often do a really good job of reaching out to friends, getting outside into nature, getting my heart rate up and eating nutritious food.
I’m getting back into running. I play in the symphony. I work for three different small businesses. I read and knit and sew and drink copious amounts of tea.
But it frustrates me that I am not perfect 24/7. I can’t keep to a routine. I have a good week and then I backslide. Self-care often feels impossible when you are being constantly interrupted by other people’s needs.
I guess this is just the way it’s going to go while raising kids. They are children and it is my job to make sure their needs are met. For our family, those needs often include socioemotional intervention of the kind that takes a lot of research, preparation, time, outside help and not-infrequent breakdowns on my part.
This is not how I imagined my life would be, but it is how things are and I can, at least, identify and celebrate my own incremental successes along the way.
