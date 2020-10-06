Resources
Free, low cost or sliding scale mental health providers
Catholic Charities — All counseling appointments are currently available via telehealth. To schedule or for more information call 509-525-0572 (office) or 509-540-2964 (cell) or email at ccww@cceasternwa.org
The Health Center: 509-526-1798 or 509-525-0704
Trilogy Recovery Community: 509-876-4525
Anchor Point Counseling: 509-593-8122
Children’s Home Society of Walla Walla: 509-529-2130
Other resources:
Walla Walla Pediatrics: 509-525-3720 ext. 3
Community Resilience Initiative: criresilient.org/resources/
Columbia County Health System: 509-382-2531
Mental Health Network of Walla Walla: mentalhealthww.com/