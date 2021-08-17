I bet you are wondering what the heck are radio calisthenics. Well, they are a practice in Japan. Since the Olympics are just finishing up in Japan I have been reading about the country.
I am always interested in education, mental health, self care and parenting in other countries. One thing I have noticed is that there are low obesity rates. There are smart children. There are fit people. Intriguing to me.
This leads me to radio calisthenics. Basically, it is a set of exercises, set to music that last for around three minutes. This is over 90 years old and has been practiced in schools. Children became very skilled at doing this routine at school. It became a practice across the country.
When this music is played a certain set of exercises is done. This habit is so ingrained that construction workers, when they hear the music, they are known to stop their work and do this routine. Immediately I began to think beyond the initial, “wow, that is good for you to stop, reset, move and breathe.”
I began to think what happened inside the brain to create a hook so that when this music is played, a certain behavior happens. It reminds me of knowing the lyrics to a song from 40 years ago. It is deep in the archives of the brain, somewhere and it comes up, but we can’t remember what we did five minutes ago.
The Japanese have used this practice over the radio air waves for a very long time. Groups at parks, homes and public places all tune in around 6:30 a.m. If students are not in school, then there are gatherings to do this with the children in other spaces. There is a slight decline in participating schools but the elderly still practice this regularly.
The beauty of this is the physical but it really broadens to the brain work; creating cognitive hooks to create embedded memories. This is why construction workers stop to do these practices. They are so engrained in their memory.
It makes me pause and think of what I created as a parent and a teacher to cement a practice inside of another’s mind. This both a powerful and humbling thought.
Just with repeating something over and over you can influence a person’s present and their future. Sometimes I wish I did more as a parent since you can measure the cognitive impact of repetition.
My children are adults, almost all of them. It might not be exercising they are doing but I know the repetition of hugs and loves went a long way into making them into amazing humans.
If you have a minute look it up: Radio calisthenics.