I have a confession.
None of my children play an instrument.
Granted, said children are only ages 8, 6 and 4. But many of their peers have been diligently learning music by ear for years, thanks to enthusiastic parents who know how good music lessons are for a child’s developing brain and character.
I tried putting my son in violin lessons when he was 4. He used his bow as a sword in his one group lesson. We went home and I got out his foot chart and his foam violin and tried to engage him in learning rhythms. No amount of coaxing or bribing changed the fact that he was an extremely reluctant participant in his own practice session.
I looked at him and thought, “I will be arguing with him about practicing an instrument when he’s 14. I do not need to start now.”
And thus ended all but the most sporadic music lessons for the Bailey children.
What makes this situation particularly paradoxical is the fact that I am a musician. I have been for my entire memory. I started piano when I was six, sang in a touring children’s choir for years, and picked up the cello when I was in sixth grade. Though I let piano fall by the wayside after junior high, playing the cello has been a really important aspect of my life — and even my identity — for almost 30 years.
When I was young, music lessons and ensembles provided me with stability, structure, and safe adults who wanted the best for me and weren’t afraid to share hard truths when I was unprepared and wasting their time. I hated practicing, which caused no end of arguments with my parents. But I was naturally good at the cello and I enjoyed the status conferred on me by being good at something and having everyone know it.
I also loved playing and had some fantastic opportunities, like an amazing teacher, masterclasses with visiting cellists engaged by local arts organizations, an audition and subsequent substitute seat with the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra starting when I was 15, and myriad chamber and orchestral musical camps and festivals paid for by my loving parents.
I made a conscious decision to attend a liberal arts college instead of pursuing a career in music, but I continued to be involved in music, playing in the college orchestra and several other ensembles. I slowly unraveled over the course of my four years, but my fellow musicians never gave up on me. I missed many classes, but because of my years of musical training, I never missed a rehearsal, a lesson, or a coaching session. (In the professional music world, you’re not allowed to miss a rehearsal. For any reason.) My conductors, coaches and professors were there to catch me and support me. They showed me tough love. They gave me opportunities to find joy.
I wasn’t even a music major.
As I matured, something wonderful happened. Music became less about panic and competition and more about details and collaboration. I still don’t like practicing, but playing music after three decades is a much richer experience than it was at the beginning. I know how to fix technical issues that arise in my playing. I know how to place pieces in historical and musical context. I find great joy in little things, like the symmetry of sonata form, singing the alto part of hymns at church, or hearing a perfectly harmonized cadence. Heck, I even smiled every time my old washing machine played the theme of Schubert’s song “The Trout” to let me know the clothes needed to be moved.
All of this begs the question: Am I doing my children a great disservice by not starting them along this path while they are young?
I don’t have a good answer to this question. As a parent, I try to balance my children’s autonomy with what I know is good for them. I also try to pick my battles to preserve energy. And so far, music lessons haven’t found a place in the family schedule.
But, every so often, I ask the kids if they would be interested in starting lessons. And recently I heard an emphatic, “Yes!” So, it looks like we’re going to try piano with my middle child as she enters first grade in the fall.
Leah Bailey was born in Singapore, raised in Alaska, and lives in Walla Walla. She has three kids, two dogs, a husband, two master’s degrees, and sole custody of her son’s fish tank. She is bemused to find that she is currently a pandemic homeschooler. In the Before, she could occasionally be found teaching high school or playing the cello around the Walla Walla Valley. She can be reached at Leah leahkbailey@gmail.com