I have raised seven children. (I still have a few I am actively parenting.) My parenting experience spans three decades. I am now a grandmother.
Through the course of raising seven, beautiful, different and normal children, I have learned a thing or two. Although my career as an early childhood specialist and educator has prepared me for so much of my life as a parent, the majority of what I have learned is from experience.
Experience is the best teacher.
I often hear this from others: “How do you do it?” “I could never do what you do.” “You must be so
busy.” “Don’t they drive you nuts?”
Many of these comments and questions are normal responses to someone who decides to populate the world, adopt a few and live large. I am a normal person. I am no different than anyone else. I just found the kryptonite of parenting.
It took me a few years. It is still a work in progress because sometimes my kryptonite goes to sleep and needs to be recharged.
I hear Superman did the same thing from time to time. For example, I cursed when I found out my two freshmen hadn’t been handing in any virtual homework. It was a colorful moment. I am sure it matched the lyrics in some of the songs they listen to, but I felt justified.
Wonder Woman got angry too. So, I preface this by saying this superpower won’t always be perfect but it can be perfected.
The two superpowers that you have that can change the trajectory of your parenting journey
are redirection and a soft voice.
Yep. That is it. You can always change the course by using these two superpowers.
It is good from birth to adult. It is valuable in the home, in public at the store and in the classroom.
There is a catch, though. You must work on your own self-regulation to be able to use these to their fullest. You must be able to control your emotional responses, as the adult.
You cannot react to whatever is going on. You cannot match the actor or the situation. The actor is your child. The situation
is the chaos or the behaviors.
You see, if you respond to the actor, mirror neurons will kick in and that
actor will match your energy.
Have you ever wondered why an infant cries when you are trying to get out the door or if you are having a hard day? They are mirroring you. If you spin out of control when a 2-year-old is tired and spills their milk, welcome to World War III. The reason I know the superpowers work is because I have used them daily for a long time.
As my children have grown up, the superpowers look differently than when they were younger. For instance, when my son wants to talk politics and I know he is just wanting to get me worked up.
I simply use a voice that is soft, unagitated and mention something that will get the conversation on to something different, quickly.
I simply say, “When do you think sports will start? What are you excited about when school gets back in session?”
This is a brain hook or a redirection tactic I use.
If you are dealing with a preschooler who is tired and spilled milk, I would not respond to the spilled milk (self-regulation). I would say in a soft voice, “I am sorry, buddy. Let’s read a book” (redirection). It would be my hope that my calm and soft voice would then allow my child to match my energy (mirror neurons).
Many times I got into the whirlwind of disciplining the issues such as spilling or being sassy. When I tapped into my superpowers, my days changed. My children were happier. My classrooms were managed. I was better.
Tapping into these superpowers will have you feeling better physically, mentally and emotionally. When you become self-regulated, hard things are easier.
Parenting is the hardest job. Claim your superpower as a superhero. Finding a little kryptonite will
definitely elevate your game.