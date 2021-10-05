Recently I was reminiscing on parenting and was reminded of something that happened when we were once traveling. Our whole family was in the car. I was driving and I picked up a water bottle I thought was mine and took a drink of it.
It wasn’t my water bottle. Unfortunately, it was my youngest’s water bottle who was around 2 at the time.
They had backwashed what looked like a lot of different things they were eating at the time which is why I had to spit my water out, which included a whole peanut. It was a low moment in parenting made much lower by the fact that I then had to go into the gas station soon after looking like I peed my pants.
I want to say it was an isolated event but if you are in the position of caring for kids, you know that this really is a lifestyle.
Recently we were all at the library working on homework, now that we are a family of people who love literacy. My middle child wasn’t dropping the f-bomb and it was refreshing.
You are wondering why I would remember something like that? I remember it because we saw a teacher from my other child’s school at the library this time. The last time we were all in the library together, this same child, who was a second grader at the time, was dropping the f-bomb albeit quietly but it was dropped several times.
I used to care more what other people thought because I thought it reflected my parenting. Especially after homeschooling, I have stopped caring tremendously about what my kids are doing and how that reflects on me.
What exactly motivates me as a parent and what motivates my kids? I am doing my best and they are doing their best and when our best ability gets better individually and collectively, we do better.
Things haven’t changed with time. I still figuratively drink a water bottle on accident with a ridiculous amount of backwash in it and so does every other parent or grown up in the position of raising kids.
Our homeschool teacher recently told me that one of my kids scored in the bottom 1% of math and reading. I have what feels like 17 lifetimes of traditional testing for my kids to show me things about my kids. I know they are a tool used in the larger scheme of things to give direction and a destination to head for. No parent I know uses these tests like this, myself included. As far as I can see, we all use these tests as definitions of our kids and ourselves.
The story of using tests as definitions has a period on the end of it when it should really be a comma. I can say with certainty that any test that says your kid doesn’t measure up is a dumb test that is inherently limited by its nature. This is a very hard-earned belief on my part, and it is why I told our teacher that technically my child that is in the bottom 1% is in the top 1% depending on how you look at the chart.
This same child said to me a week later when I asked them why they made poor choices with new friends that “it’s a strength I haven’t developed yet” and I was reminded that this is the testing I need to focus on.
Do my kids believe in themselves and in their own ability to grow, know when they are doing their best and when they aren’t doing their best and do they see this role modeled in their environment by the grownups around them?
My child that scored in the bottom 1% of testing also scored in the green on a boring test called the SBAAC in third grade. I cried when I heard their results because it took a ridiculous amount of work for them to achieve these results.
At that point, I felt like as parents we had done everything we could to provide them with the environment to offset the circumstances they were born into. And in the next year, I breathed a lot easier, and I let go of the burden that I had placed on all of us to make up for a loss we weren’t responsible for and to overcompensate for inadequacies that only existed in my mind’s ability to perceive things.
The next year in school this same child did not do as traditionally well in school, but they always came home talking about something in the classroom they were interested in versus who brought sugar to school during lunchtime and that is the academic success that has more lasting benefits.
I don’t have to try to be humble as a parent. My kids humble me when I wear a shirt that says be kind for example and then I yell at them, and they point to my shirt and say to me that I should be kind.
Or they tell me they love me even though I feel like a failure in that moment as a parent. I really wanted to be a family who coordinated outfits in public and sang in harmony with a guitar but I wanted it for the wrong reasons.
I wanted to be that family because I didn’t feel like we measured up. It misses the mark to think this as a person of faith. I know deep in my heart we are made in the image and likeness of an extraordinary being who has taken great care and interest in our lives before and after we are born.
We will never be a family who coordinates outfits in public and sings in a family band with a guitar. We will publicly walk into gas stations looking like we had an accident and people will stop and look at us. I used to think they stopped and looked at us because of a lot of reasons like we don’t match races, we are loud, one of us might be saying the f-bomb; it’s hard to know exactly.
I think probably the better way to look at it is sometimes they stop and look at us or ask me questions that go outside of the social norms because they feel the presence of God heavily in our lives and it’s a palpable feeling that makes them want to know more.
Someone at a donut shop asked recently if all my kids were mine and they called my kids rodents and they were loud and there were a lot of people in the store in line and they all heard him. I used to get mad when people did things like that.
I am not positive but I am pretty sure if we wore matching outfits and looked like what people thought a family should look like that he wouldn’t have felt comfortable calling my kids rodents and drawing attention to us so publicly. I reframed it the best I have ever done and said yes, all these precious children of God were mine for today just as loudly and without looking mad at all.
It took me 10 years of practice to do this. One time a gentleman did something similar when my kids were younger and over my kids’ stroller, I mouthed a word to him that looks a lot like “casserole.”
Both of my reactions were the best I could do at the time, but my best got better.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.