Have you ever had that experience when you see your child picking their nose? Even worse, before you can chastise them, your child puts their finger in their mouth!
Yuck, disgusting, you may have gagged or been in shock the first time you saw this.
For most of us parents, this can be a frequent occurrence. Then there’s the sniff and swallow that every mother tries to get her child to abstain from in public.
Our disgust and fear are justified because that sticky mucus is meant to trap viruses and bacteria. The question is, does it really harm our children?
The short answer is no and that it may be beneficial because it builds up our immune system.
Just to be clear, I’m not advocating for anyone to pick their nose. I’m just going to argue that occasionally swallowing mucus is beneficial in building immunity. Now before I get into the how and why, I want to introduce you to the microbiome.
The microbiome is a whole community of bacteria, called microbes because they are very small, that live all over the surface of our body and in areas such as the digestive tract.
We carry over 100 trillion of these bacteria, and they outnumber our own body cells 10 to 1. There are both good strains of bacteria and bad strains that could harm health if given the chance.
Going back to our nose picking example, if bacteria are swallowed and survive the acidic environment of the stomach, then they would have to compete with the bacteria that are already in the gut.
Having healthy gut bacteria can help protect against bad or infection-causing (pathogenic) bacteria. This is because the good bacteria greatly outnumber the bad, and therefore, out compete the bad bacteria.
The good bacteria also help our bodies to make B vitamins for energy and vitamin K for blood clotting. Research has shown that the type and proportion of gut bacteria can influence disease susceptibility (diabetes mellitus, fatty liver disease, and atherosclerosis), our weight, and even our moods.
In addition to having beneficial bacteria in and on our bodies, exposure to bacteria is good for building immunity.
Immunity is being resistant to infection because your body has antibodies and cells with “memory.” These memory cells develop from an infection and hang out in the body to mount a faster, more efficient response with the next exposure.
Think about getting chicken pox, where most of us only get it as a child. Then, in subsequent years, we can care for our children with chicken pox without any fear of getting infected again.
Another example would be starting a new job working in a hospital or school. In this case most of us get sick a lot in the first year and then rarely get sick after that. The same could be said for children during their first year of day care or school.
I hope this article helps you to feel better next time the inevitable nose picking or sniff and swallow happens. We as parents want our children to be safe, happy and healthy.
It’s perfectly fine to be grossed out, but know that it is not harmful to anyone but a new parent seeing it for the first time. So, the next time this happens, pour yourself a glass of lemonade and put your feet up because it’s likely not the last time you’ll see it.