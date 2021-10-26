It was around this time last year that I wrote an article about how parents and caregivers could protect their mental health. We were all staring down our first pandemic winter and a radically different holiday season, adding to the stress of an already unbelievable year.
Now a year later it’s hard to know what has improved and what’s gotten worse. From my viewpoint, not much has changed for families with young children, except everyone is more exhausted. This is not what I hoped for. When I wrote the article about how parents can protect their mental health, I wrote it for two reasons.
I wrote it because caregiving is a hard job, important job and a job of immense value to the people being cared for, but also for society in general. And call me crazy, but I believe that parents deserve to be happy and healthy as much anyone.
But I also wrote the article for children. Not in the sense that I was expecting children to read it, but parents taking care of their mental health support warm responsive interactions with children. Parents and/or caring adults act as buffers for children against stressful events and situations.
When a parent is able to calm and take care of themselves and provide positive interactions, they are helping their child do the same.
So when I saw last week that American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association had jointly declared a children’s mental health emergency, my heart was heavy, but I was not surprised. Even among children ages 5-11, emergency room visits for mental health reasons has increased by 24%.
In that original article, I talked about surge capacity: basically our bodies’ and minds’ ability to handle stressful events and situations in the short term. Without activities or environments to restore surge capacity, a person eventually experiences burnout. Now children are experiencing burnout as well.
The researchers at the University of Oregon’s Rapid EC project found that a family's unpredictability about paying for basic needs disrupted a family’s routine and impacted both parents’ and children’s well being. The constant state of uncertainty is devastating for parents and children.
It’s tempting to chalk these alarming statistics up to the pandemic, and it’s certainly made the issues more glaring. But social and emotional concerns in young children were rising long before 2020.
We have to ask ourselves why this is happening and look beyond the easy answers such as “the pandemic” or “screen time.”
There are many programs being debated in Congress that have potential to make a huge difference for families. I hear a lot about whether adults deserve paid family leave or affordable child care.
It’s worth remembering that the main beneficiaries from these policies would be children. When adults’ sources of stress are reduced, their capacity for warm, responsive interactions with children increases.
Remember that investments in young children have a seven fold return and ask yourself- where’s the best place to put your money?
