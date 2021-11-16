Have you ever been in a line at a store, with many people in front of you? You begin to scan the other lines to see if they are shorter. You are in a hurry. You find a shorter line. You see it is going to be a longer time because the person at the counter needs a price check. Ah. How you wish you had stayed in the first line.
You still must exercise patience. The very thing that you were beginning to flee from in the first place, you needed to find. Some of us come out of this frustrated. Some of us leave. Some of us lean into it and laugh.
The threshold for patience is different for all of us. This is a direct relationship to how our brain experiences things, our patterns. This has been learned and embedded. There is hope of retraining our responses and widening our thresholds through practice and neuro plasticity.
I bring up this experience to shine light on our little ones.
The architecture of their brain, the thresholds, the epigenetics (this is the study of changes in organisms based on modifications to environment not the gene itself) all are part of what we can impact while we have them in our care.
The early years will help them make sense of the world around them. Consistent interactions with caregivers, affect, routine, response, our own personal reality and how we show up in the world all impact the brain of your child.
It is a huge responsibility to think that we are the drivers of change in our children at a young age or that we are somewhat responsible for the brain and the “thresholds” our children have in their adult life. I often tell my children you are the sum of your habits, and you are the outcome of mine. This is huge.
However, many times, we forget this when we are bringing children up. We are focused on career, day-to-day managerial tasks, our own personal growth or lack of growth, stress management, etc.
Back to the little one. As parents and caregivers, we want to meet the needs of our children. When behaviors begin, it is simply communication of an unmet need. The lack of language or organization of the brain’s ability to articulate that defaults to the child “showing” us in another language: challenging behavior.
If we want a child to learn to ride a bike, we do not sit them on the bike and push them. We tell them to place their feet on the pedals, hands on the handlebars, etc. This same type of skill-building needs to happen so children can learn self-regulation and build the threshold of patience.
Let’s look at the five needs that show up for little ones as they try to build the skill of self-regulation, resilience, and less reactivity:
1. Emotional: Children need to feel heard just like we do. Remember when you share your feelings and someone gets mad at you for having those feelings. Suddenly, your body gets hot. You want to fight back, well at least I do. The same feelings rise up in children except they only know how to tantrum, yell or throw things.
Validation goes a long way in helping children, teaching them to feel the feeling and breath to push it out, and listening when they are ready to share are all ways that can say “You matter, and you are safe” no matter what.
2. Connection: We all have a deep need to feel connected. If you are extra busy, expect extra behaviors. Children are soft wired, yes, soft wired to take on your affect. So, if you are stressed, they will be stressed. It is science.
The best way to connect and provide that need is to slow down, put down whatever has your attention, and play. Dance. Surprise them with a fun activity. Do anything you can to connect with your child. Many times, that means sacrificing a binge watch on Netflix or a night out or reading your favorite book. Your child is a sponge, and if the energy of the house is on high alert, watch out and work your magic. It will be worth it in the long run.
3. Control: Gosh, this one is a hard one. I learned this one late because I wanted to win. Now, I love giving control. It is always on them. Ask any one of my younger children, and my favorite saying is “the path to freedom is yours for the choosing.” This way, I get out of the way. It is freeing.
Always providing them with the win, within your parameters, is critical. My sweet grandson was leaving my house, and I said, “I love you buddy.” He vehemently yelled back, “I don’t love you.” I politely responded, “That’s okay. You can love me next week.” His mom told him: “That wasn’t nice.” A proper response for a parent who cares about their child’s manners. He stated, “No, it’s OK. Gigi said I could love her next week.” Finished. Done. He had a choice. He didn’t really know what all that meant. He was leaving me (transition) and wanted some control. Once given to him — and no one was hurt in the process, not even Gigi’s feelings — he was able to get in the car and head home.
4. Physical: Children need to have their basic needs met. This seems like a no-brainer, but it is reality that diet, sleep and water all play a role in your child’s ability to self-regulate.
5. Sensory: Remember that as a child, you had certain likes and dislikes, with food for example. You couldn’t explain it; you just didn’t like certain textures or smells. It happens. It is a wired thing.
Be in tune to your child’s sensory needs such as over stimulation, fabrics and textures. Honor them. They speak to the child, and trying to fight that battle is just a road map for problems. I had a child who wore silky shorts through the winter because the fabric of the jeans was too scratchy and heavy.
All behavior is communication. Keeping these five things in mind will allow you to wear another hat: that of detective.
