Early learning is such a wonderful field to call “work.” It is my passion. It is where my heart and mind collide. Therefore, getting up and doing my “work” isn’t really work. During my years I have learned that the child is fascinating. They are little people with a blank canvas, and we hold the paint brush for their life experiences that will make up their masterpiece. Early experiences organize the brain. This isn’t new. But, it can paralyze the parent or teacher that feels the enormous load of creating a “perfect piece of art.” There is a simple antidote to this work.
The SNAF, Standard North American Family, has been America’s schema for many years, dare I say centuries. Mother as caretaker, father as breadwinner and roles were clearly defined. Welcome to 2021 and lingering of a global pandemic and we have a multitude of ways we are rearing and educating children. The one thing that is constant in this world, well there are others, but one thing I can think of right now is that there are still children and there will still be children tomorrow. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers and so on — will always be present.
Through life experience, many graduate courses, listening to others and a heavy does of brain science I have learned that the one thing that needs to be constant for the child in this ever-evolving structure of family:love.
Love will be the grounding pillar that can allow the child to feel safe. This will be the place where a child can shoot roots and grow and learn. Love is like a water to a plant. Love gives belonging and fuels identity. As children grow roots, they feel safe enough to be who they were meant to be.
As an educator or a childcare provider, I am certain the demographic we serve has children that do not feel love. They are not being watered as they should so they can feel safe enough to thrive. This specific reason is the reason I went to early learning. The idea that a young child did not feel loved or was abused was more than I could bear. I wanted to be at the door of the place where a parent could leave their child and know that their most precious treasure would be loved. I also wanted to be there for the child that was forgotten.
As a foster parent, an adoptive parent, an educator, and an early learning specialist I have seen a child that has not been loved. I have held children that have been rejected and abused. I want to do better for all the children in this world. I want their brains to feel safe so they can learn. I want their early experiences to be filled with wonder. It doesn’t have to be Disneyland, just outside provides us with enough of a miracle to delight a child. I want to do better for our communities, so children do not grow up feeling unloved and end up in prison.
So often the reason why so many are behind bars can be traced back to those early experiences and feeling unloved and unwanted. Just as AIDS now has been given a reprieve from death in five years to a protocol that can add years to one’s life, so too, should abuse and neglect have a protocol so children can heal, feel safe and learn. It will be beautiful if I live to see that day. In the meantime, I am just over here loving every child I have the privilege of knowing, thanking and building up every early childhood professional that works for nothing because they are loving children every day. It is heart work, and it is such a privilege to do it.