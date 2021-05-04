At the beginning of the shutdown last year, families with young children were scrambling for ways to maintain some sense of normalcy and endure long days of unexpected togetherness — without the usual go-to option of a visit to the Walla Walla Public Library.
Like the rest of us, families turned to the internet for an outlet, a distraction, a lifeline — and within a month of the stay-at-home orders, Library Technician Yvette Selfa had transitioned her twice-weekly story time programs to Facebook.
Previously held in-person in the children’s area of the library on Tuesdays (Babyzone) and Thursdays (Storytime), Yvette began recording short programs of songs and finger-plays from her home, accompanied by her then-6-month-old daughter, Aria. The first program was posted April 12, 2020 and has been broadcast every Tuesday ever since, with a switch to live-streaming in May 2020.
Even when on a family road-trip, Yvette continued to post and stream Babytime content from the road, and her posts have been some of the most popular of all the library’s social media content. The first Babytime video post has garnered over 4,700 views, making it the No. 2 most watched post ever for the library; as the first-ever video content on the library’s account, it helped increase engagement with the library’s Facebook page by over 15,000% at a time when patrons were desperate to engage and connect during the pandemic stay-home orders.
In October 2020, the Thursday program transitioned to “Early Learners Storytime,” aimed at 3-5 year-olds, while Tuesdays remained in the younger birth to 3-year-old Babytime format. Yvette continues to live-stream both programs weekly, with the anniversary edition of Babytime posting Tuesday, April 13.
As far as library staff are aware, this is the only virtual/online city programming that has run throughout the time of the pandemic. Yvette has been a Walla Walla Public Library staff member for over 10 years, and her dedication to creative, engaging children’s programming continues to be invaluable as library services evolve to serve the community.
Babytime streams live every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the Walla Walla Public Library Facebook page. Visit wallawallapubliclibrary.org/calendar for information on all library programs or call 509-527-4550, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.