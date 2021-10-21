There is a hidden paradox in modern motherhood: we are constantly aching for solitude, and yet we are desperately lonely.
It took me almost a decade to figure this out.
Looking back on my last decade through a therapeutic lens has made me realize there’s a pattern to my madness.
My first experience of the postpartum period, which some call the fourth trimester, was so lonely. People were around to help, but I spent much of my time alone and in pain because my well-meaning visitors wanted me to rest. I remember sitting on my bed, holding my newborn and sobbing.
I felt marooned on that island of my bed, and overwhelmed with the idea that, after having grown this new person in my body for nine months, I was now solely responsible for his continued growth and development as a person.
A perfect storm of events led to my third child’s birth and the aftermath being one of the most traumatic periods of my life. My local doctors sent me to a regional hospital three hours away because I was in renal failure at 32 weeks gestation. My daughter was born via C-section because she was breech. Nothing the doctors did helped my kidneys or blood pressure, so I was discharged in tears, while begging them to keep me, my blood pressure through the roof.
My newborn daughter was in the NICU, my husband was at home with our other two children, and my mom was staying in a hotel nearby. The social worker at the hospital kept telling me how grateful I should be for the available room at the Ronald McDonald House as they were preparing to wheel me out of the hospital.
My mother wasn’t allowed to stay at the Ronald McDonald House with me, even though there were two beds, and we didn’t know how long the baby would be in the NICU. Thus, I ended up alone in a room with a broken TV every night, pumping breastmilk and literally praying that I wouldn’t die in my sleep due to a stroke caused by the blood pressure. Days were better, as at least I could be with my daughter in the NICU, where I was sure someone would notice if I stroked out and collapsed.
A year-and-a-half later I was on peritoneal dialysis, which medical professionals advertise as a way to stay “comfortable” and “in control” in your own home. But the kids couldn’t be with me during the hookup process unless they were masked, and as my kidney function got worse and worse, my dialysis time got longer and longer, so that I was starting dialysis at 6 p.m. in order to get to work the next morning.
The tubes were long enough that I COULD have gone into the living room, but it was so uncomfortable. My kids would come in to read and snuggle and play games. But over time, I think some learned helplessness started to kick in, and there I was, back, marooned in my bed.
At some point (maybe during the pandemic), I stopped asking for help or company or to be acknowledged as a person with emotional needs. And to this day, I’m guilty of the same. I pulled away from people when I actually should have been reaching out, because I think I need the solitude that mothers never get, which masks the fact that I’m deeply lonely and my adult relationships aren’t given the care they should be.
I’ve read a lot about humans needing connection, from Johann Hari who writes that “addiction is the opposite of connection,” to ACES training I took as a teacher, which showed solid scientific evidence that one loving adult relationship was enough to literally change the brain structure of a child or adolescent who had suffered multiple traumas.
Finally, recently, I read “Burnout” by Amelia and Emily Nagoski, and I put it together. The authors include exercise and connection with other people is their definition of rest, because these activities recharge you at your core and help regulate and realign physical processes that keep us alive. They explicitly write that when you are angry, sad, or feeling like you’re not enough, you need conscious connection with people you love. And that was a revelation to my 40-year-old self.
We know we aren’t meant to do this alone, but in our current culture, no one is going to bring us broth and rub our backs and tell us stories while we’re lying in bed with a newborn. We don’t know our neighbors, and they certainly wouldn’t stop by for a chat uninvited, even before the pandemic.
As much as it’s unfair that we have yet another thing to do, it’s imperative for us to reach out to the people closest to us, and maybe to some we haven’t seen in a while, and make sure to spend meaningful time together. Our lives literally depend on it.
