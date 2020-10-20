The Walla Walla Public Library misses you!
We miss the story times; we miss the after-school bunch; we miss the Lego afternoons; we miss the Saturday family programs; we miss our regular patrons; we miss the interesting questions from patrons doing research; and we even miss the “interesting patrons” who challenge us to employ our best problem-solving and customer-service skills.
We miss everything about the building being open to the public, and we miss you all.
But good news: you don’t have to miss everything about the Walla Walla Public Library, because Much of what we have to offer is still available — or even all new. Did you know that you can check out books, DVDs, magazines and CDs (and return them!) as well as check out Storytime kits, American Girls dolls, and ebooks and e-audiobooks online?
Curbside pickup has been running since mid-June, and recently got a major upgrade with self-scheduling from within your WWPL account online.
If you’ve never held a WWPL account, no problem: we can get you signed up in a jiffy. Give us a call at 509-427-4550, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. All we need is proof of address and your basic contact information.
And if you’re sure you had an account that’s been expired since the birth of your college-age child, that’s no problem either: we can resurrect old accounts by simply updating your information.
If you live in the county, but your child attends Walla Walla Public Schools (including pre-K and Walla Walla Online), they can sign up for a digital access card with no non-resident fee at wallawallapubliclibrary.org/services/digital-access-only-cards.
Walla Walla resident students can also sign up for digital access cards. Just be sure not to duplicate an already-existing account, as digital materials can also be checked out to a regular account, but physical materials cannot be checked out on a digital access account.
If you’re not sure if you or your child has an account, or have lost the login/card number/password, call the library for help.
We have lots going on online as well, open to everyone with or without an account. Our Facebook feed at facebook.com/WWPL99362/ features Babytime LIVE! with Yvette and Portals of Wonder with librarian Liz every Tuesday; Early Learner Storytime every Thursday; and regular updates about offerings from the library and the wider world every day.
Our new online reading program platform, Beanstack, features challenges for all ages with book logging, fun activities and reader-generated multi-media reviews.
It’s also host to our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge, open to anyone 5 and under. Sign up for Beanstack at wallawallapubliclibrary.org/services/beanstack.
While the building remains closed to the public until reopening phase 3, staff are doing our best to stay connected and engaged with our reason for being — you, our patrons. Thank you for your continued support and patience as our processes evolve to better serve you.
If you have questions, suggestions or wish to make a donation to help purchase books during our budget freeze, call 509-527-4550, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., or email wwpl@wallawallawa.gov.