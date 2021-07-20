As the temperature climbs, more people are flocking to pools, lakes and rivers to escape the heat. This is a wonderful way to cool off and enjoy the hot summer days while spending time with family and friends.
As we are all spending more time near the water, however, it is important to learn about water safety and be extra cautious while we have fun.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects.” In addition, Washington’s accidental drowning rate is higher than the national average, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Because of this, Washington has made it an ongoing priority to teach the public about water safety to reduce the rate of drowning.
The most important thing to reduce the rate of accidental drowning is to learn how to swim. Enrolling in swimming lessons and spending supervised play time in the water are great ways for children to learn how to swim and become more comfortable around the water.
Even if they already know how to swim, never leave children unattended in or near the water because accidents can and do happen. It is also critical to teach children to make sure there is a lifeguard or a trusted adult watching them before they enter a pool, lake, river or any other body of water.
If a child cannot swim independently, they should always have an adult within arm’s reach, even if they are using a flotation device. During open water recreation, such as swimming, boating, paddleboarding and fishing, children and adults should wear lifejackets at all times, regardless of their swimming ability. Simply wearing a lifejacket can increase the odds of surviving an accident by 80%, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Sometimes when friends and family gather, it includes the consumption of alcohol. For this reason, the Washington State Department of Health specifically addresses the risks associated with drinking alcohol during water recreation.
The effects of alcohol are heightened by exposure to the sun, heat and the motion of waves. Alcohol impacts balance, coordination and judgment, greatly increasing the incidence of unintentional drowning.
Avoid alcohol when swimming, boating or engaging in other water activities and also when supervising children who are in or around the water.
Keeping these tips in mind, enjoy the pool this summer and stay safe!