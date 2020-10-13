Are you the parent of a middle school student? A business owner interested in seeing our Valley thrive economically? A community member who wants to support local students and families?
The Educational Attainment Alliance invites you to join the Middle School Family and Community Engagement Working Group. Joining the Working Group will place you at the heart of our region’s effort to inspire students and increase positive connection among middle school students, their families, schools and the community.
The Educational Attainment Alliance grew out of the 2016 Community Council study, “Education as a Path to Economic Growth.” The community-led study found a clear connection between community support for education and
a healthy, thriving economy.
The study recommended the formation of a regional alliance to bring the community together in support of education. United Way of the Blue Mountains stepped up to serve as a financial and administrative backbone for the initiative and, in 2019, a Steering Committee was convened to begin the work.
The Educational Attainment Alliance ultimately hopes to build a strong educational ecosystem that fosters the talents of all students, from their earliest years through a post-secondary experience to gainful employment. While schools often take on this Herculean task alone, the Alliance hopes to engage the broader community in this “cradle to career” approach.
In late 2019, the Steering Committee identified family and community engagement at the middle school level as a first priority. As a transition from elementary to high school, the middle school years are a pivotal time in a student’s educational path. These are years of possibility and exploration, and success during middle school can lead to success in high school and beyond.
Furthermore, there is mounting evidence that meaningful family and community engagement is a key component in student success. Karen Mapp, senior lecturer at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education, has spent her career researching family and community engagement: “We’ve seen it go from a backburner, add-on, compliance type of strategy to one where mindsets have been shifted to understand that family and community engagement needs to be a core strategy for whole school improvement,” Mapp says, “We’re really seeing this has been picked up as a core part of school improvement.”
In focus group conversations with local students, families and school staff, it has been noted repeatedly that engagement poses a particular challenge at the middle school level. In elementary school, most students have just one teacher, but in middle school they have many. Traditional engagement opportunities — parent teacher associations, parent teacher conferences, school events — look different, and students are expected to become more independent. This combination can lead families to wonder what role they are expected to play.
With these challenges in mind, the Alliance’s Steering Committee has set two objectives for the Working Group: first, increase positive connections among middle school students, their families, schools and the community through purposeful communication and meaningful engagement. Second, create opportunities in schools and in the community that inspire students and support their successful transition to high school.
If this sounds like a project you would like to be involved with, please email Jacqueline Lonning, collective impact coordinator at United Way of the Blue Mountains: jacqueline@uwbluemt.org. No particular experience or expertise is required; we welcome volunteers of all ages and walks of life. For now, all meetings will utilize a digital platform that can be accessed by computer or phone.