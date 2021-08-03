Many of my best memories, from my childhood onward, were made while traveling.
I have early memories of “surfing” on ottomans with the neighbor boy at my grandparents’ house in New Hampshire and reading “Hop on Pop” in the backseat of a rental car by the light of passing streetlights in L.A.
Slightly more mature memories involve my step-siblings: playing pranks on each other and watching fireflies in a great-aunt’s yard in Connecticut, rapping the entirety of “Baby Got Back” while walking down dusty campground roads, being stuck in a tent in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota and using our copies of “Jurassic Park” and” Crime and Punishment” to swat mosquitoes while we lazily played card games.
My husband and I actually met after being invited to a solstice camping party on mutual friends’ property in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, and during our first fifteen months of marriage, we went to New Hampshire, Maine, Sequoia, Joshua Tree and Death Valley national parks, the Bourgogne region of France, the Swiss Alps and Northern Italy.
Then we moved to Walla Walla and had kids.
Walla Walla has been very kind to us over the past decade, but it is a hard place to land after living in such places as Alaska and Southern California. The local tourism board boasted “four season recreation” on its website, but neglected to tell us where we might be able to do that.
Eventually, we figured out how to get to Harris Park and then Tollgate, and as our kids grew, we branched out with our local exploration. We’ve also made lots of trips to see family, but I have really been itching to do more travel for its own sake.
My husband, quite rightly, says that traveling or camping with kids is parenting in a different place with more work involved, and that he is therefore uninterested in doing any of this until they will actually appreciate it.
I disagree with him on this point, and so last March, as the pandemic seemed to wane, and our youngest began to finally dominate potty-training, I made camping reservations at Yellowstone for two nights in July.
My original impetus for the trip was to see the Wyoming Dinosaur Center. Ever since my son, then age 4, had asked to see dinosaur bones, and I discovered that the only dinosaur bones in Washington live at the Burke Museum in Seattle (I love that museum), I have wanted to do a road trip out to some real fossil country.
So, with Yellowstone and Thermopolis, Wyoming, as set points, I began to plan a journey that started in Boise and headed back through Montana and Nez Perce country in Idaho. It was going to be epic.
My husband still didn’t want to come (apparently he doesn’t like road trips — some American he is!), so two weeks ago, I set out in a van packed with snacks, camping equipment and my three children, ages 9, 6 and 4.
We ended up driving past three wildfires. All three kids threw up (two made it into appropriate receptacles, and one got a new car seat out of the deal).
There was a lot of crying, some hiding and some running away. I accidentally made them do a death march to a nature center one morning. I reported racist graffiti after having to explain it to the older kids. My 6-year-old was traumatized by seeing artifacts from the Titanic — she cried silently for an hour.
On the day I decided I didn’t have the wherewithal to safely drive another hundred miles and set up camp, we stopped in Idaho Falls, where one child proceeded to have a bloody nose in the hotel pool and then flood the bathtub so much while I was putting other children to bed that the carpet outside our room got soaked and maintenance was sent to do a well-check on us.
The next morning, I backed into a car from Texas in the parking lot (yes, I left a note and all my information). One of us made a scene at Buffalo Bill Cody’s Irma Hotel in Cody, Wyoming.
I had to redesign the trip three times on the fly: twice because I had overestimated the distance it is comfortable to go in a day when solo driving with three kids, and once because one of those kids woke up with a fever and body aches and we decided to just go home a day early.
We also had the time of our lives.
My kids got to see new baby penguins, drive paddleboats and enjoy dining out at a Greek restaurant in Boise.
Hotel TV introduced us to a few new shows that we all enjoy. They absolutely loved the hot at Yellowstone and learned how to set up camp, build a fire and be bear-safe.
My littlest was the member of the party who spotted a real, live, wild bison for us to admire.
We met up with my dad and stepmom for the first time in two years and all admired a world-class dinosaur museum and 10,000-year-old petroglyphs together. We drove through a rainstorm, and inhaled that ozone like it was O2.
The kids also grew a whole lot in six days. My youngest, who hates new things, started to get excited about the idea of hotels and restaurants after trying a few.
My older two really took to heart the message that I was their only grownup and that I needed to be rested and happy to keep us safe and on track. I felt seen by my kids, at least sometimes.
They were all helpful and fun for the vast majority of the time.
By stepping out of my comfort zone, choosing my battles and being flexible, I feel like I managed to give them a gift money can’t buy and they won’t soon forget.