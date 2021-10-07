I’m a massage therapist, but I’m a mom first. I believe children are the future, and I want the best for future generations.
One of the ways I feel that we can achieve that is by helping our children develop healthy habits and setting them up for success from an early age against the pressures of technology — both mentally and physically.
Something I continually see in my young patients is screen addiction. This leads to numerous symptoms, including social disconnection, tightness in the body, and most notably, screen neck (dropping the head repeatedly while using electronic devices).
Screens might be the norm, but they have a huge impact on our children, such as by evolving their young bodies. Screen neck creates tightness in the occipital cranial base (OCB) spot at the top of the neck and transitions into the head, curving the spine similar to a humpback.
In the early years, this curvature may not be obvious, but as a person grows and ages, it may become more so. It also creates tightness and pain in the mid-back, neck, hips, forearms, and hands, affecting the range of motion.
Massage and CranioSacral Therapy (CST) are both great tools to help with muscle tightness and nerve tightness. CST is possibly even more valuable than massage for screen neck patients in that it helps the muscles and nerves adjust and get in better anatomical alignment, reducing the impact on the neck.
If your child is showing signs of screen neck, I highly encourage you to schedule them a massage or CST session. Here are some other suggestions:
● Challenge your child to take regular breaks from the screen (if possible, 24 hours or more away from the screen once a week).
● Wait until they’re done with the major growing to get them a smartphone (late middle school or high school). If a phone is necessary, get them a flip phone.
● Get them involved in extracurricular activities (e.g., sports, dance, or music). Take the time to do these activities with your child.
● Put together a standing desk for your child.
● Teach them proper spinal alignment while standing, and help them to remember to do it while sitting.
● Keep your students from doing homework on the couch, where it’s easy to slouch, on their Chromebook. Sitting or standing upright at a desk is best.
● Participate in my yoga class (every Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Many Waters Wellness Center in Walla Walla).
Finally, my most important tip is this: be the example, and practice the above yourself. Teach your children how to avoid screen neck by first taking your own advice. The rest will follow.
