After over a year of pandemic-related restrictions, we’ve entered a new era of travel, with 67% of Americans planning to get out of town this summer.
From scoring accommodations to keeping track of local restrictions, your digital device can help you navigate the “next normal” of travel. Here’s how.
Health and Safety
With COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines varying widely, you’ll want up-to-date information relevant to your destination. For domestic trips, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a good resource. And for global travel, the COVID Controls app offers information on your destination’s current protocols based on your country of origin.
Hotels and cars
So much of travel is about searching for your next adventure. It’s that game-time call to push on to a new city or pull into a charming little unknown town. Apps like Hotel Tonight help you find last-minute hotel deals on a place to get some rest after an epic day of exploration. Cut costs even further if you’re a T-Mobile customer by accessing the new T-Mobile TRAVEL to save up to 40% on select accommodations and car rentals.
Restaurants
Although restaurants nationwide have opened their doors, many are still running at a lower capacity. Apps like Open Table and Resy can help you score a last-minute table in the United States and The Fork can help you get seated in Europe.
Stay connected
It’s hard to know where to go or what to do when visiting a new city. Make sure to travel with a reliable wireless provider like T-Mobile. The company’s Magenta and Magenta MAX plans offer unlimited texting and data while roaming in over 200 countries. The plans also offer in-flight text messaging plus Wi-Fi on Gogo-enabled flights so you can do last-minute research on your destination en route.
Attractions
A pass that lets you bundle attractions can save time and money and ensure you catch every can’t-miss sight. For example, The New York Sightseeing Pass offers ticket-free entry to more than 150 attractions. And if you have T-Mobile, you can get up to 30% off theme park admission with EBG via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
Translation help
Have you been trying to master a foreign language during lockdown in preparation for your international trip? No worries if you’re a little behind on your conjugations. The iTranslate app offers instant translations.
Getting outside
Find the best hiking and biking trails with the AllTrails and Trailforks apps. If you’re planning to camp, the Recreation.gov app has everything you need to discover and book campsites. Visiting a U.S. national park? Find interactive maps, accessibility information and more with the NPS app. And with T-Mobile, get 5G at no extra cost to help when you’re out on the road with nothing but nature around.
Customs
The Mobile Passport app, available at most major points of entry for international flights, can help you avoid an hours-long line after a transatlantic flight. Be sure to download ahead of landing, and enter your passport and trip information before heading to the customs area.
With some smart digital tricks up your sleeve, your device can be your greatest travel resource before and during your trip. And even better if you’re a T-Mobile customer – take advantage of the deals and offers this summer to make it a vacation on a budget to remember.