Have you noticed your digestion feeling….off? That’s because it is the season of late-summer.
In the world of acupuncture, late-summer is the season of the spleen, pancreas and stomach organ system group. These are the earth organs of the body and are responsible for nourishing us and those around us.
They are in charge of not just our digestive system, but also our muscles, and our ability to think clearly. Brain fog is definitely a sign that the earth organs needs some extra kitchen love.
And, late-summer is the best time to strengthen and rehabilitate digestion, but it is also when it is going to “act out” to get your attention. It’s their way of asking for a little extra help. Your spleen, pancreas and stomach can ask for help by any of the following symptoms popping up :
worry, and worry that turns into anxiety
difficulty thinking, taking in information, or generally just feeling foggy-headed
feeling heavy limbed or that your muscles just don’t really want to do what you want them to do, or
your workouts feel suddenly harder
Difficulty creating boundaries or speaking boundaries to others, or difficulty saying no to things
over giving until you are utterly exhausted
gas and bloating
changes in bowel movements, especially getting sticky/messy, hard to clean up or loose, constipation can also be an issue here. The key is change.
acid reflux or stomach just feeling full and off
bruising easily
for women who menstruate, you could have heavier periods and feel more tired during your period
But, the good news is, that you can turn a lot of this around by utilizing food therapy.
So, how to help?
Turn to cooked foods.
Now is the season to leave behind days of eating raw foods. Leave smoothies for summer, and try to use salads a few times a week, instead of for 1-2 meals a day. If you do make a salad, experiment with adding cooked foods to your raw greens.
And as far as ingredients go, the earth organs LOVE warming spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves and curry. Do you love oatmeal? Can you add some cinnamon, ginger and cardamom to your next bowl?
Grains are not the enemy of the earth-organ pair. If you know you cannot tolerate grains, that is a whole different story, but for those of us that just avoid them because we’ve been taught to be afraid of carbs, grains really do help support our digestive fire.
Some, like rye and millet, actively help support the qi or energy of digestion, while others just sooth them — which helps them function better. Have you tried making a side dish of millet cooked in veggie broth with some fresh tomatoes? Or try a new quinoa side?
Finally, orange foods naturally support the earth-organ pair. Look to incorporate one to two orange foods daily during this time period. We’re talking: sweet potatoes; delicate squash; summer squash; butternut squash; pumpkin; acorn squash; peaches; nectarines; apricots and SunGold cherry tomatoes
If you can think of ways to sneak a few of those in, your digestion will thank you.
Simply adding in a few grains a day or week, paired with orange foods and the digestion-supporting spices can go a long way in reducing anxiety, worry, brain fog and improving digestion.
As always, this is a general list and further individual support is recommended for anyone struggling with significant digestive concerns. Please consult your health care team if you have more going on.
Lindsey Thompson is an acupuncturist and founder of both Thompson Family Acupuncture Clinic and Vital Qi Nutrition. She is passionate about helping individuals and families access exceptional health. When not working, you can find her gardening, hiking, or tending her garden with her family. Email: frontdesk@thompsonacupuncture.org.
