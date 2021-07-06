It is summer! The sun is out and who does not love to feel the heat on your skin. You are probably going to be engaging in some more sun loving activities this season, so if you have not already invested in a good sunscreen, what are you waiting for?
You should be wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen on you face. Every. Single. Day. Whether you are inside or outside. If you think you are not getting any sun when you are indoors, let me ask you a question, how are your house plants doing?
Chances are they are facing the direction of the sun’s rays and it is a fallacy to think you are not exposed yourself. UV rays from the sun are the No. 1 reason for skin aging and hyperpigmentation.
A broad-spectrum sunscreen is also the most important tool in the fight against skin cancer. It is the only skincare product cleared by the FDA and it’s so important that the TSA is now letting you carry on full-size bottles of your sunscreen. It is time to stop making excuses and find the best SPF for you.
Ideally you want to be wearing around minimum SPF 30 to best SPF 50.
SPF 50 blocks out 98% of the sun’s UVB (Ultraviolet Burning) rays. When investing in a good sunscreen you want one that is broad spectrum. Having a broad-spectrum SPF means you are also going to get protection from UVA (Ultraviolet Aging) rays, blue light (prolonged exposure to blue light contributes to hyperpigmentation, photoaging and the breakdown of collagen), as well as prevent cell degradation which can cause skin cancer.
If your makeup has sunscreen in it, you still need to apply sunscreen.
Most makeup foundations start at SPF 15 and the amount of foundation you would need to apply to your skin to protect it will probably leave you cakey. It is best to apply your sunscreen then your foundation for maximum protection.
Apply generously
One of the biggest mistakes people make is they do not apply enough sunscreen to fully protect the skin. The rule of thumb is to use one ounce to cover the exposed areas of the face and body or, use the two-finger rule (I use three) for the face and décolletage. The two-finger rule is where two strips of sunscreen should be squeezed from the tip to the base of the index and middle fingers.
I know it seems like a lot, especially since many sunscreens of yesteryear were heavy and simply did not feel good on the skin.
Today’s sunscreen technology has changed and has gotten to the point that it is not all a heavy/white/grease slick on the skin. When I apply the recommended amount to finish up my clients’ facials, they are simply silky and dewy to the touch.
Reapply
Sunscreen breaks down and loses its effectiveness and should be reapplied every 1½ to 2 hours. Reapplication is hard for a lot of folks — I get it — but sunscreen application does not have to be always in its creamy lotion form that require you to rub it into the skin and, if you have makeup on this method is probably the biggest reason in preventing you from reapplication. My favorite solution is powdered SPF! They are amazing and will take away the shine you get through the day.
Get yourself a physical sunscreen over a chemical sunscreen.
Chemical sunscreens absorb UVA rays and then converts it to heat which gets dispersed through the body. Chemical sunscreens contain organic compounds, such as oxybenzone, octinoxate, octisalate and avobenzone. They also need to be on 20 minutes to become effective.
Physical sunscreens contain active mineral ingredients, such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide which work by sitting on top of the skin which “bounce” UVA and UVB rays off the skin.
Make it water resistant
Look for the words “water resistant” on your sunscreen bottle. This tells you the sunscreen will stay on wet or sweaty skin for a while before you need to reapply. Water resistance lasts either 40 or 80 minutes.
The American Academy of Dermatology adds, “In addition, seek shade and wear sun protective clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses whenever possible.”