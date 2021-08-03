As a mother, business owner and educator, I understand how challenging it can be to keep your children engaged, happy and entertained during the summer months!
Finding indoor activities for children during the hottest part of the day is always a number one priority on my list. As an educator, I love creating games and coming up with ways to keep our bodies and minds active.
Below are some favorites I wanted to share. You can do this with a group of children, siblings and even as a family!
Beach ball games
What do you need: Beach balls and hula hoops.
Create teams, best for mixed ages 2-8 years old.
Each team has four beach balls in their own cardboard box. You can even decorate your team cardboard box before the game begins and come up with a team name.
Each team needs to come up with a fun word or noise.
1. Place the four beach balls inside a hula hoop on one end of the room and the empty cardboard box on the other end of the room.
2. Spread the team out between the box and hula hoop. The two on each end need to be close to the box/hula hoop.
3. When the whistle blows/teacher shouts “go,” the team member closest to the hula hoop takes a beach ball and tosses it to the next team member. This will continue down the team line, until it gets to the team member by the box. This team member throws the beach ball in the box and shouts the team’s word/noise.
4. This now means the team member closest to the hula hoop can now get the next beach ball and start tossing it down the line.
5. Each team continues doing this until all beach balls are in the box.
6. Once they are done, the team sits down and wins!
You can add different variations to this such as timing each group separately on a stopwatch, passing it different ways to your team member, changing the word/noise, etc.
Dance parties
There is nothing like a good, old-fashioned dance party! Put on that music, turn down the lights and dance your heart out. It is fun to make a circle and give each child a chance to perform in the middle. This is a great way to show children they can be themselves. Give them confidence, rock out and have fun.
Try adding glow sticks to your party, letting each child/adult pick their favorite song and come up with simple dance moves.
Exploding sandwich bag
Children love science! The parent can lead the experiment, asking children to volunteer and help. Once the children understand how the experiment works, have them try it on their own. This helps them learn and builds confidence.
What do you need: Sandwich bag, 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda, ½ cup of vinegar, ½ cup warm water, tissue
1. Add ½ cup of warm water and ½ cup of vinegar in the sandwich bag.
2. Lay tissue flat on a table and add 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda in the center.
3. Wrap the baking soda inside the tissue by folding the tissue into a little square with the baking soda in the middle.
4. Go outside (if you aren’t already).
5. Open the bag and insert the baking soda packet carefully.
6. Hold the packet above the liquid while you zip the bag all the way closed.
7. Once the bag is sealed, drop the baking soda packet in the liquid and shake the bag a few times.
8. Gently place the bag on the ground, and watch the bag fill up with gas (stand back!). Tip: You may need to pick the bag back up and shake it again, but do not shake it too much.
9. Watch the bag get bigger and bigger, then ... POP!
We usually change things up a little to make it interesting and experiment further. Add more/less ingredients and see if things change.
Sharing
Children love to share with their friends and families. This could be a fun play date with a group of children or even a get-together with family members. Share stories, photos, memories, toys.
Give each child an opportunity to sit in the “special chair.” Each child talks about their share item, and afterward, we ask three questions about the item.
Sharing as a family: Children love to hear stories, look at photos, hear about hobbies, interests. Share with your child, and help them learn more about you and your family.
Balloon games
What do you need: Balloons, tennis racket
You can play as singles or as a team. There are a variety of activities with one balloon:
- Waddle with the balloon between your legs.
- Balance the balloon on your head and run to the finish line before it falls to the ground.
- Bounce the balloon on your hand, walking at the same time.
- Use a tennis racket and tap the balloon on your racket while walking at the same time.
- Spread the team out in a long line. Start the balloon on one end and tap the balloon from one person to the next, trying to keep it off the floor.
At the end, each child was given a balloon. We put music on and had balloon play!
Imaginative play
Children love to do one thing more than anything else: play! I believe through the years, this has been forgotten. As a child, we did not have a lot of toys, no electronics, no summer camps or activities to keep us entertained. We were sent outside and told to play. This meant we only had one tool: our imagination!
I remember playing witches, wizards, family, making forts, putting on performances, collecting sticks, leaves, cones and building pretend campfires. It is amazing what you can come up with when you have no other choice.
Send your children outside with no toys only trees, grass and a path area. Children love outside play.
Challenge your child to use their imagination. Even as adults, it is a fun place to visit from time to time!