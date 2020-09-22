Last March, when it became obvious that we’d be spending a lot more time together as a family, my first action item was to get everyone on bikes that functioned and fit.
We rode most days through April and May. Summer is often too hot to be on bikes, but we’re excited to hit the roads and trials again this fall. Because we live rurally on a busy road and have riders of mixed skill levels, we drive to our biking locations.
Here is our list of favorite spots for riding as a family:
Murr Park
This is a great circular loop. Parents can stay in one place and cheer on (or console) each rider when they come by. Be aware that this is a high-use pedestrian trail.
It’s a great place to practice staying to the right side, before taking to the street.
Mountain View Cemetery
Choose your own adventure on this gridwork of mini streets, roundabouts and shady avenues. Take advantage of the many turns to practice hand signaling for stops, and right and left turns. Open 7:30 a.m. to dusk daily.
West Whitman Drive bike trail
This new bike trail begins at Walla Walla Valley Academy in College Place and is a straight shot past Martin Airfield all the way to the back entrance of Whitman Mission at Last Chance Road, about 2 ½ miles in length.
Parents can bike to the midway point and keep a clear line of sight on
kids a mile in each direction.
Whitman College campus
When students are not in session we love doing loops around Ankeny Field and riding the smaller paths over bridges and around the stream and ponds.
Currently the campus is open to visitors with masks on.
BMX track at Fort Walla Walla
Buckle on your helmets and ride the bumps. We’ve learned a lot about reading topography, pedal positioning and balance on this little course that will be helpful in future mountain bike trail riding. The track is open to the public unless there is a race in progress.
Bennington Lake Spillway channel, accessed from Rooks Park
Big turns, speed races and space travel imagination take off in this wide cement, car-free channel. It requires about a mile of riding on gravel road
to access the south entrance.