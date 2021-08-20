One of the most often questions I ask myself is “Self where are you, and what are you up to lately?"
It is my belief that checking in with your self is one of the key components to one's overall health.
With so much going on in our world today, there is so much going on in us as well. I have heard it said that happiness comes from happenings. However, I believe, joy is that deep seated anchor that grounds you and prevents the tides of life from completely pushing you over.
Where are you self? I am here and I am here now. What are you up to lately? Lately I have the deepest appetite I have ever had for joy; I am in pursuit of joy.
A local friend of mine teaches a laughter yoga class and during the quarantine via zoom I decided to sign up. I thought the class would be just about laughing but it was so much more than that. I learned how to let go enough to experience sincere, unapologetic laughter.
According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter is not just a quick pick me up, it has long-term effects. Laughter improves your immune system, relieves pain, increases personal satisfaction, and also improves your mood.
I feel like a kid again in my pursuit of joy. With anything and everything, I want to laugh. I need to laugh. I no longer allow myself to go to sleep without finding something that might make me laugh.
When we let go in a sense, we give others around us permission to do the same. To just let go. When I learned to laugh it wasn’t the polite cute little laugh. This type of laughter comes from unknown places. It is a deep beyond the diaphragm kind of laugh. It is the type of laughter that should be embarrassing yet is completely empowering.
The other night while laying on my bed and playing with my new puppy, I am not sure what possessed me to start making tribal sounds at my puppy, but I did. After she moved her head from side to side trying to figure out what was going on with me, she lunged forward and gave me tons of puppy kisses.
Her reaction caught me off guard and triggered a response that I was not expecting. I laughed so hard and so deep; a roaring sound bellowed out. I felt half frightened and half elated. I had never truly laughed the way that I had learned to laugh outside of the classroom setting. I could tangibly feel my joy center open as my inner levy broke. Just like a flood all my emotions that had been stored came rushing out.
I felt the pain, the promise, the ease, and the weight of it all. I felt in that moment joy, unimaginable joy through the healing medicine of real laughter. I laughed as I cried, and it was uncontrollable. I wanted to stop yet there was this fear of never experiencing joy like that again. I laughed for what felt like an hour and my soul cried out encore! Baby let be again!
I dare you to let go and pursue joy in everything. I dare you to laugh from the depth of your soul. I dare you to stand in awe of that kind of healing.