“We are jacks of many trades, purveyors of information, collectors of hobbies, beginners of tasks and finishers of few.” — Noelle Faulkner
After an in-depth discussion of my entire life history with a medical professional (always a conversation that is awkward at best), I got an official diagnosis of ADHD a couple of months ago. A low dose of an extended-release ADHD medication changed my life and my relationships for the better — virtually overnight. (The medication, interestingly, blocks the absorption of dopamine and norepinephrine, leaving more available in the brain — similar to what an SSRI does for serotonin.) I cannot overstate how stunning the effects have been.
The crazy thing about this is that I am almost 40. That’s a long time to go without fully understanding one’s own neurobiology. I am not the first woman in my age group who has had this experience, and I won’t be the last. It’s almost a trend these days — women who compensated for ADHD by various means during childhood and young adulthood are getting diagnosed in mid-life, either because their own children receive a diagnosis of ADHD, or because of our broadening understanding of how ADHD manifests in women and girls.
When I was a kid, almost nobody got diagnosed with ADHD. Then boys started to become diagnosed more frequently. Girls were missed. We most often have the inattentive type of ADHD, rather than the hyperactive. Both varieties are manifestations of a lack of executive functioning — which is, broadly, your brain’s ability to control your behavior. ADHD in girls tends to be marked by daydreaming, procrastination and impulsivity. Even sensory disturbances like the world being too bright and too loud can be markers of ADHD. It’s easy to see how symptoms can be dismissed as character flaws such as “flightiness” and “oversensitivity.”
Looking back, it was surprisingly easy for me to identify myriad specific instances where I exhibited one or more of these characteristics as a child and teenager. I made it through by relying on my intelligence, natural talents, or sheer dumb luck when my executive functioning failed me.
Coming to terms with yet another diagnosis (I am what a retired physician in the family calls “medically interesting”) has been a process of self-acceptance. It has also allowed me to re-frame much of my history.
Instead of berating myself for being an impulsive screw-up for much of my young adulthood, I now realize that I was doing the best I could with a hefty dose of trauma and divergent neurobiology.
The fact that I could never keep my babies on a schedule, implement any kind of routine, and failed at homeschooling? This is classic ADHD, and my kids are fine. They’ve watched me talk about my feelings, journal, go to therapy, exercise, talk to my doctor, and change medications and dosages in order to live my best life. I’m proud of the fact that they’ve watched me try, try again. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from my unique combination of intellect and impulsivity, it’s how to make changes when something isn’t working.
I’m still dealing with the feelings of failure that often plague women with ADHD. I have two master’s degrees I don’t use. I will never be the consistent person I yearn to be (she’s a skinny, whole foods vegan distance runner who drinks a lot of tea and does the same thing at the same time every day). But at least now I have an explanation for why basic daily stuff like eating three nutritious meals and exercising — even brushing my teeth and making my bed — is so incredibly hard for me to sustain from one day to the next.
That said, I am now in a place where I can consider the question: what possibilities does this new understanding allow? Maybe I don’t need to try to fit myself into the 8-5 workaday world and define myself by one career. Maybe, by putting together a slightly more unconventional life that allows me to use all my talents and interests, I can show my children what it means to honor one’s true self.