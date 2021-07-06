I usually write about early learning. That is my love and passion but really children and their emotional safety is paramount above all and that doesn’t fall onto just little ones.
Having been a foster mom, adoptive parent and mom of many I value the emotional and mental safety of children. Physical safety is often the first thing that people think of when it comes to safety. However, for brains to be their best and to be at rest, take in information and self-regulate children need to feel emotionally and mentally safe.
How do we do that when there are so many demands this summer? I am highlighting the summer more because children are home. Many are alone. Parents have to work. There are numerous scenarios now due to the pandemic. Being vigilant about emotional health is paramount for me as we navigate the summer months.
I only have teens left in my house. It was easier when I was not working and at home with my children. That was easy in some ways. I had a pulse on their moods at all times. Now I am working from home still. They are with me a lot. I can’t get them to talk much so I do two things that help support them. I don’t know if it will work for you but I do know brain science and know that these things help.
One is a routine. We have a routine set. We are flexible but generally we plan our days around the routine that we have established. Within the routine there are chores, expectations and general household norms. In the evening we always pick something fun like ice cream or a drive, since they are learning this year.
Second, I leave the house and drive. I have built this into my budget. We leave town. It isn’t always the most fun thing to do but it gets them out. It builds memories and experiences. But the biggest thing it does is it gives us time to connect in a non-threatening way.
We are all looking forward. They are in charge of the play list. They get to pick the stops. Then, they just start talking about everything. I listen. I get to pick up on things. I make note. It isn’t a time to lecture or judge. They in turn feel heard and connected. This is a foundational need of every human being.
It might sound daunting, but I take each day to be intentionally present. I have my mental house in order so I can be present to my children. I can’t say I am perfect. Life is challenging. However, these two things have really helped us get over obstacles and connect us during tough times.
Mental and emotional health is a gift to the home. Cultivating it takes intention and time and focus. Nowadays, what doesn’t?
Being a model to your children will impact them. Take good care of yourself this summer too.
Wrap your arms around your family’s hearts through intention, time and focus and you will have a summer to remember. Cheers to safe minds and happy kids and flourishing families.