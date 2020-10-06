Imagine if you can change your health without having to start taking pills every day!
I learned this back when I was pregnant with my fourth baby. Gaining weight was something normal for me and eating for two was fun — I thought I needed the extra food for the baby.
It was normal to have some extra pounds after having kids. Everybody around me was in the same situation and it didn’t bother them at all.
Everything changed one day when we took a trip to Seattle and I noticed that my feet were swollen and my hands started to feel numb. This didn’t seem normal to me, so I thought it was time for me to take my weight seriously.
The following morning I found I was carrying about 47 extra pounds. At that very moment I realized that I wasn’t making the right choices to take care of my health.
This was my menu back then: for breakfast five pancakes, butter and a lot of syrup plus a big glass of whole milk and also some scrambled eggs.
My way of eating was leaving my body with a lot of calories but zero nutrients and only some protein. This wasn’t good at all.
For lunch I remember eating foods that included some kind of meat in them. Sometimes I would cook beef stew with a little bit of vegetables, and we always used lentils and beans.
Exercising was another issue. I used to make excuses for not doing it. The first one? I’m too busy; I don’t have enough time. The other one used to be I just gave birth and my body needs to recover.
The situation was getting out of control. I felt terrible, and a lot of stress was starting to take over my mind.
The time was right for me to start learning about all of the things I was going through so I read that stress can take a toll on you mentally, emotionally and physically. I learned that a great way to deal with stress is to get up and move. Exercise relaxes tense muscles that become tight and rigid when we experience stress.
When we start exercising it delivers oxygen to the brain, vital organs and muscles immediately and produces endorphins that soothe your mind and body.
After learning this I thought it was so amazing! All of those great things can happen to my body just by exercising. I told myself let’s do this.
I kept on going and started searching for good foods that were going to provide the right nutrients for my body to have the energy needed to start my exercise routine. I found some great recipes that were plant-based.
I realized this would take a lot of my time with all the cooking and learning to use different spices and herbs and interesting ingredients.
One of them was nutritional yeast This is yellowish flakes that provide vitamin B12. Using this make me feel like a chef.
I also included in our diet edible seeds that grow in a pod, and a lot of green leaves.
Now cooking is so exciting! This is a whole new world to me and my family. I was happy trying different flavors and vegetables.
My kids notice the difference. Now in our table we have all sorts of colors and flavors.
Did you know that this diet can be found in our Bibles? Our creator gave the following diet for our human bodies to be healthy and happy since the very beginning. It is found in Genesis 1:29: “Behold, I have given you every herb-bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.”
As challenging as it was I can only say that without the Lord’s help it would have been impossible. There were times I was close to giving up, but he was there to give me his love and to strengthen me every time.
The journey is finally over. I lost all those extra pounds, and I’m still exercising at least four days per week. The cooking part, though, is still a work in progress.