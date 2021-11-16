When my husband and I decided to start the process to become licensed as foster parents, the person that taught our classes had also been a foster parent for 10 years.
He was an excellent educator who was so frank about the complexities of what a child in foster care faces and why that I ended up crying through every class.
After we were placed with our first child, the reality of what adverse childhood experiences creates in a child left us humbled. I made an internal and resolute promise to myself on behalf of the child standing in front of me that I would ask for whatever help I could find for them and I would never say no to assistance.
I felt deep in my soul that this child and other children like them couldn’t afford what pride had to offer.
When we adopted three kids from foster care, the internal and resolute promise I made to myself on accepting help on behalf of my kids remained. My kids are fighting staggering odds to make it.
You know who has fought these odds with them from the beginning? Educators.
The educators have come in many, many forms including but not limited to: Early Headstart through Children’s Home Society, Birth To Three therapists, Court Appointed Special Advocates, a cuddler from the newborn intensive care unit, public health nurses, special education preschool, children’s hospitals, case workers, parent advocate and education classes, teachers of the visually impaired, reading lab, grade school counselors and public school teachers.
My kids and kids like them have faced and are facing above-average challenges. They are dealing with above-average complexities, and as a result, they work harder to be average.
Now that my kids are all in grade school, they are surrounded by public school educators who have tirelessly invested in our kids. I also see them tirelessly invest in every other child in their classroom.
Their biggest job with our family that all my kids’ teachers have encountered has to be reading and responding to my numerous and lengthy emails. I have a vast array of concerns around parenting complicated circumstances with above-average children who sometimes struggle to be average in traditional environments.
Ask any teacher my kids have had and they will tell you that I communicate every single concern I have to the teacher via email. Every. Single. Concern. And there has never been a teacher who hasn’t answered an email afterhours or on the weekend while they juggle their own lives, creatively problem solving with our family and modeling to us the complete definition of kindness as a verb.
And this isn’t done just for our family, this is done for every single family I know in their classroom.
These educators have also all seen me cry for so many reasons from the very beginning of our being the chosen grown ups in our kids’ lives. The reasons for these tears have been in large part because of the heartbreaking brick walls kids in foster care encounter, and after we adopted, the heartbreaking brick walls adoptive kids encounter.
But I mostly cry when my kids’ efforts make them in the average range and just how much work they have done to be average, when I talk about the intricacies of our family and how to juggle all the pans in the fire .. .and when I run out of Girl Scout cookies for myself, but I still have to do the work of a parent in today’s world.
I am grateful for the teachers who have supported us and encouraged my children along the way. Our daughter, who I swear is a sweet anarchist at heart, gives her teacher a hug every time she sees her outside of the classroom. Do you know how extraordinary you have to be as a teacher to be able to have that impact on that type of child?
This year, our son got 103% on a math test while having a vision impairment and a sports car engine body and mind. Because of his vision impairment he uses adaptive technology and is also the youngest student in the school district to use adaptive technology that is so sophisticated.
This wouldn’t happen without teachers in the trenches with him, and it’s mind blowing to watch. Our youngest, who is a kindergartner, sits at a table and reads books out loud by herself with no prompting from us. This same child, born 1 pound 11 ounces who also needed to be resuscitated repeatedly in the NICU, just ran in a walk/jogathon at school so fast that she beat kids in older grades.
All these milestones could be overlooked in typical circumstances, but they are not minor in any circumstance. In our case, they are a result of the vast array of educators who have fearlessly surrounded our kids from birth in extraordinary circumstances to produce extraordinary results.
We get many compliments on our kids, and our kids are well-deserving of whatever compliments come their way. When they are celebrated for their accomplishments by anyone, it validates both our kids’ efforts and the countless educators who have made their own sacrifices to be able to invest in our kids and invest in our family as a whole.
I have been humbled by these efforts, by the diplomacy I encounter regularly regarding our family and by educators’ resilient determination to believe in the longevity of what my kids are capable of, what my husband and I are capable of as parents and what every other child and family they are working with is capable of.
I encourage and remind both myself and others to celebrate the educators in our circles both on May 7th and every day in between. They make an undefinable impact on our complicated family journeys.
One of my favorite and most treasured quotes that regularly comes to mind with this group of people that has certainly been the case with our family is by Margaret Meade. In her wise words, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.