April has been declared Child Abuse Prevention Month in Walla Walla County, so as a community it is important to take some time to recognize what types of child abuse are most common in our community and the long-term effects that abuse can have on these children. In 2019, the American Society for the Positive Care of Children estimated that almost 100,000 cases of child abuse in the United States were children under the age of one.
What do you think of when you hear “child abuse”?
If you are like most people, then the first things you probably think of are the severe physical abuse afflicted on children or children that are victims of sexual abuse — the types of abuse that circulate the news or are often portrayed in the media. While these types of child abuse cases do happen, they are not the most common. In child welfare cases across the United States, the reason cited most often for children being removed from their parents’ care is neglect. This is consistent with child welfare cases in Washington State and Walla Walla County.
According to the Child Welfare Information Gateway, more children suffer from neglect than from physical and sexual abuse combined. In 2019, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that Washington State had 928 cases of physical abuse, 487 cases of sexual abuse and 3,284 cases of neglect. This means in Washington around 70% of all child welfare cases involved child neglect.
So, what is “child neglect,” exactly?
According to the Child Welfare Information Gateway, child neglect is most commonly defined as “the failure of a parent or whoever is responsible for the child to provide food, clothing, shelter, medical care or supervision in order to make sure the child’s health, safety and well-being are being met.” While the consequences are not as readily apparent as in other abuse cases, neglect does have many potential negative effects on children’s physical, cognitive and emotional development. In Walla Walla County, common safety concerns in child welfare cases cited for neglect include parental substance use, untreated mental health and sometimes simply a lack of parenting knowledge or access to adequate resources.
There is an abundance of hope for these families.
Through evidence-based services and support systems, protective factors can be learned and implemented that help to mitigate the effects of child abuse and neglect as well as provide families and communities with tools to prevent abuse before it even begins. The volunteers of our Walla Walla Child Advocates program help support thriving children and families in our community by providing best interest advocacy to ensure children’s needs for safety and well-being are met.
If you see a child in immediate danger, call 911. If you have concerns about the welfare of a local child or suspect any child maltreatment, report it to the regional intake line at (855) 420-5888. To learn more about the Walla Walla Child Advocates program or if you are interested in becoming an advocate contact us at (509) 524-2801 or casainfo@co.walla-walla.wa.us