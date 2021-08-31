The power to remain peaceful even during hard and difficult times lies within our own minds. We choose how we respond and work with the lessons that come to us.
What is the point of life? Is it to be happy? Make lots of money? Fall in love? Worship a deity? Travel? Have a family?
While all the above are wonderful choices and ways to spend our time on earth as humans, I would argue that all of them fall short of defining the purpose of life.
Carl Jung asserted that the point of life is self realization, and I would agree.
If we accept that the point of life is self realization, how do we do this?
One key aspect of cultivating more awareness and self actualization is being open to learning and growing through the many rich and complex life lessons and “life moments” that present themselves to us.
The path of consciously growing by leaning into important lessons in our life is how we ultimately transform into more “awake” beings.
But we must understand then, that we cannot grow and evolve if we are comfortable.
We don’t learn much if we are always staying within our comfort zone and repeating familiar patterns.
Which means we will be handed the lessons we least desire while walking our life path.
But we can have trust in our “inner knowing” that even when the lesson is hard, painful and truly devastating, these are precisely the lessons we need to become the highest, most awake and compassionate version of ourselves.
This does not take away the initial shock, pain and resistance that instantly arises when bad things happen. We are human after all. We are literally hardwired to survive and avoid pain! Our ego and our nervous system do a fantastic job of keeping us safe, aware and alive.
But the super power of leaning into acceptance, does change how we work with the instant reactions and emotions that arise when we are confronted with something we’d much rather ignore, run away from or suppress.
First, it’s important to know that we always have a choice in how we respond to our life. We have options.
We can try to resist, suppress or escalate situations and people. We get to choose.
But wisdom tells us that doing any of the above things only creates further “spin off,” suffering and chaos.
What would be possible for us if we trained ourselves to sit with what is arising, holding gentle and compassionate space for it all?
We are constantly given the opportunity to learn a lesson or respond with more regulation, insight, compassion and hope.
What if we chose to affirm our deepest, most “true self” that it cannot be broken, destroyed or annihilated … no matter how scary things seem?
What if we accepted everything life brought to us with curiosity and gratitude?
What if we took the time and space to ask, “What am I to learn from this?”
Nature demonstrates the power of transmutation beautifully for us. Just as a tree transmutes carbon dioxide into life-giving oxygen, so can we also transmute the toxic, hard, painful, scary stuff in our world into life-giving and sustaining energy.
We can use these things to actually give us a more vibrant life experience.
To embody and exude our truest values, hopes and self empowerment — even in the midst of life turbulence — is to create the ultimate freedom for ourselves.
The ability to overcome and transcend even the most brutal of plot twists without crashing, burning or succumbing to bitterness and anger is the most beautiful gift we can give our hearts.
This is the spiritual superpower we can harness, if we are brave and bold enough!
To stay tender and awake.
To learn the lessons, be amused and work with the stories and events in our life.
Resist nothing. Accept everything.