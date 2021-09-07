Today I feel sad because my mother is about to go to her resting place but at the same time, I’m OK because she told me that she is ready to go. What makes me grateful today? I know that my father Jesus Christ is with me and comforts me.
I’m very happy because finally I can see the sun again in our beautiful Walla Walla Valley and I’m very grateful to all the firefighters for having controlled the forest fires.
Sometimes I feel that we forget how wonderful it is to breathe fresh air and live with nature surrounding us. This year my family decided to go camping in nature and it all started because I found some photos of a place called Wonderland Trail that is in Mount Rainier National Park.
In the photo you could see all the beautiful flowers full of colors. I told my family, “I want to see those flowers and breathe that fresh air!”
So, we started planning the trip.
It was a long wait but finally the day arrived, we packed everything we needed but mainly a lot of water. Before starting the trip, we made a prayer thanking our father Jesus and asking him to take us safely to our destination. Then we got in the van and off we went!
On our first day, we took a short hike to a small waterfall. Everything was so green! The first night we turned on our propane stove to heat the spaghetti dinner. It was impressive to listen to the sounds of nature at night. Early in the month before our trip, I noticed that my daughters had become withdrawn and in grumpy moods. I was hoping this trip would renew us all.
The next morning, we started on another trail but noticed there were no flowers. We met some other hikers who looked official in their fancy backpacks, and they suggested Paradise Trail. To be honest, all my children were tired, but my youngest daughter had enough energy to motivate us all to keep walking.
On Paradise Trail we immediately experienced wildflowers, singing birds, butterflies and mosquitos. The aroma that filled the air was so delicious and the air felt so crisp and fresh. We even found signs that named each flower.
I quickly noticed that no one was tired and wanted to continue walking another trail. The place looked like a dream; so hard to believe it was real!
Next was Dead Horse Trail. On that trail we saw a marmot that came out to sunbathe and even posed for the photo. It looked very funny.
When we returned to the camp, my husband decided to make an atole (Mexican porridge) that surprised everyone because he never enters the kitchen. He said he was inspired by the wonderful day we were having and he was inspired to try cooking for the family. The atole was very tasty but half was spilled due to overheating!
We talked and then we went to sleep. Imagine seven humans and our little doggy in a single tent. It was very funny since it had been years since we all slept together. The first evening was hard to sleep with all the noises and the fact that I was worried about our safety. But the second evening I had more peace.
On the last day we had breakfast and we thanked God for giving us the privilege of being together as a family and with nature as a roof. We took a road less traveled home. This time in nature with my family had unexpected benefits for us all.