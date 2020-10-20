Anxiety.
We’ve all faced it.
Your mind races into the wee hours of the night, you worry for “no reason” and you struggle to concentrate. (And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.)
As a massage therapist, I deal with anxiety and stress daily. One of my clients’ most common requests is to relax, and as a fellow human being, I can relate. I know how challenging it is to take a step back, slow down and be at peace with where you are in life.
Pressing “pause” isn’t easy. However, for those facing anxiety, it’s necessary.
2020 has challenged us, but it has also presented opportunities to be present and manage stress. If you’re facing physical discomfort, a common symptom of anxiety (according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America), I recommend CranioSacral Therapy (CST).
Developed by osteopath Dr. John E. Upledger, it’s a gentle, non-invasive massage technique that treats body pain and pressure. As a certified CranioSacral therapist, I help you self-correct the pain by searching for tense areas in the craniosacral system, which contains membranes and cerebrospinal fluid that protect the brain and spinal cord. Left uncorrected, they can inhibit the central nervous system and cause discomfort.
Anyone experiencing pain or general anxiety can benefit from CST. Structurally, it helps calm and reset the central nervous system, allowing the mind to function better and decreasing anxious thoughts.
CST is often paired with SomatoEmotional Release (SER), a therapeutic technique that clears the mind and body of trauma symptoms. How does this work? Simple. I use a mind-body approach to determine trapped emotional energy’s impact on your health. Then, I target the painful areas in your body to bring relief, helping you say goodbye to negative energy, emotions and behavior for good.
SER facilitates deeper interpersonal work. It brings a new perspective and awareness into how we “show up” in life and how trauma affects the body, helping you make positive shifts in your mindset (e.g., becoming more confident and grounded).
When your body, mind, spirit and soul align, you function better. It doesn’t mean the anxiety is gone, but subtle changes can make a difference. Once you uncover your anxiety’s origins, it can no longer dictate your life.
In addition to CST and SER, here are my top 10 tips for anxiety management and general health:
1. Commit 100 percent to self-care. Every second counts.
2. Make a plan, and follow through. That’s the best way to keep your to-do list — and stress — from piling up.
3. Start your morning with water. One glass can set the tone for your day and keep you hydrated.
4. Write down what makes you thankful. Gratitude journaling inspires positive thinking.
5. Exercise daily. My favorites are running and yoga.
6. Enjoy a cat nap when you can. Don’t be afraid to doze off during the weekend.
7. Breathe in and out slowly. Deep breathing can help put you back in neutral.
8. Eat healthy meals. The Valley’s many family-owned farms offer fresh produce that can add color and nutrients to your plate.
9. Meditate often. This is a great way to release negative energy and gain a new outlook.
10. Change things up for a day. Call a friend, or read a book. You’ll thank yourself later.
If you feel anxiety is controlling everything you do, you’re not alone. Fortunately, a few small changes in your daily life and a CST session or two can help.
But the first step? Making time for yourself. That’s what’s most important.