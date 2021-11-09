Cooler temperatures, outings to the Christmas tree farm, game nights and holiday feasts. Now that the holiday season is here, it’s time to prep your home for seasonal fun!
Whether you’re hosting a big or small group of family and friends this holiday season, decorating and decluttering around the house can make party prep easier and more enjoyable for everyone. With that in mind, here are some top tips to create functional and stylish spaces that are easy to keep clean and tidy throughout the festivities.
Delightful décor. Make any room feel warm and welcoming with EasyLiner Removable Adhesive Shelf Liner by Duck Brand. Decorating with laminate is an affordable way to add pops of color to a kitchen backsplash, reading nook or old side table. Choose a print that matches your style and easily stick the laminate to smooth, flat surfaces for a fresh new look that will wow your guests.
Mudroom without messy floors. Preparing an area near your entryway for bags and shoes is a must when expecting visitors. If you have a bench with storage, add machine-washable liner to the cubby to keep shelves clean and dry. Placing liner by the entrance of your home will also offer extra space to store muddy or wet shoes and stop salt and snow from tracking in the house. When guests leave, toss the liner in the wash and reuse.
Spotless spaces for kids. All holiday gatherings need a space for kids to have fun and play together. While setting up for arts and crafts, line the table with a clear, textured liner to prevent crayons, markers or glue from damaging surfaces. When it’s time to clean up, simply wipe the liner or toss it in the dishwasher.
Get your guest room ready. If you have family staying overnight, it’s time to get your guest room in shape. Dress up drawers and closet shelves with Smooth Top EasyLiner. The grip bottom will keep the liner and items in place. Trendy patterns will elevate your home décor and guests will appreciate how clean and homey the space feels during their stay.
Bathroom basics. Once you’re done prepping the guest room, don’t forget about the guest bathroom. Keep styling stations and the bath clean and tidy with shelf liner and a bath mat. Duck Brand offers a variety of cushioned, machine-washable bath and shower mats for extra comfort and safety. The Clorox mat is also designed to prevent the growth of mold and mildew on the mat.
Making these small updates around the house now will keep your most-used spaces clean and tidy to ensure family and friends are comfortable and happy over the holidays.
