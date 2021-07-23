After a year during which many Americans stayed home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, they’re now taking to the highways, railways, byways and highways in great numbers for vacations of all kinds.
If you’re among them, consider packing these travel must-haves for a healthier experience.
• Sun protection. Heading to the beach? Ditch the umbrella in favor of a beach tent. The pop-up options from WolfWise set up in seconds and are made of an eco-friendly silver coating that effectively blocks up to 98% of the sun’s harmful UV rays, offering all-day protection for you and your family.
Designed to stay in place with the weight of four easily-filled sandbags, they can withstand a hard breeze, eliminating the hassle of chasing umbrellas down the beach.
• Healthy hydration. It’s time for a water filter bottle. Whether you’re filling up at the airport, from your hotel tap, or on the road, packing a good water filter bottle means you won’t have to drink nasty tasting tap water or pay for expensive bottled water.
Check out the LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Filter. It not only improves taste, but also protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter, dirt, sand, and cloudiness and it keeps your water cool.
Packing light? The LifeStraw’s BPA-free water Filter Bottle is another great choice from the brand, as it offers all the same healthy hydration benefits and is super easy to take with you anywhere.
• First aid. Whether you are road tripping or flying to your destination, it’s a good idea to pack a first aid kit in your car or suitcase containing the essentials needed to quickly manage minor cuts, scrapes, bites, stings, burns, aches, pains and more.
This is especially true if you’re heading to a remote location, or somewhere you’re likely to experience a language barrier.
While you may want to customize your kit based on you and your travel companions’ specific needs, a high-quality kit, such as the Ultralight/Watertight Medical Kit from REI, can be affordably purchased and is a good starting point for most travelers.
• Let’s talk allergies. For those with food allergies, traveling abroad can be anxiety-provoking.
Before your trip, download Allergy Food Translator, an app that allows you to translate your food allergies into French, German and Spanish, helping you more safely dine in over 57 countries globally.
Since translations are built into the app, no internet connection is required, which can be helpful when your phone is on roaming.
• Socks. Yes. Socks. Whether you are sitting on a plane or road tripping, it’s a great idea to invest in a pair of compression socks.
They’ll help you improve circulation and reduce swelling and inflammation in your feet. Zensah makes a cool set of leg sleeves that you can easily pop on and off.
As you get back on-the-go, you may hit some bumps along the way. Being prepared with must-have travel gear can keep you fitter, healthier and safer on your journey.