This week’s decision by Gov. Jay Inslee to extend his emergency order halting rental evictions through Sept. 30, though helpful given the dire financial situation many Washingtonians find themselves in due to the pandemic, should be the last.
While providing renters security from eviction in tough times is appropriate — at least in the short run — we can’t ignore the reality that landlords are also feeling fiscal pain. If they don’t receive rent, they don’t have the cash to pay their bills, including making mortgage payments.
Locally, we are seeing businesses reopening. Unemployment claims are dropping as people return to the workforce. In light of this, the eviction moratorium is beginning to seem a less effective way of protecting Washingtonians. Residents need ways out of debt, not structures allowing debt to pile up.
Yes, the moratorium and its subsequent extensions have done a lot of good for our state. After all, it has created the time and space to setup a safety net of programs and “good faith” conversations and mediation between tenants and landlords. But it’s time to focus on streamlining the rent-assistance and eviction-resolution programs promised.
Inslee insists that his most recent move is not an “extension” but, as the Tri-City Herald reports, “the state’s ‘bridge’ transition from the current eviction moratorium, set to expire at the end of June.”
Insisting that the “bridge’s” new provisions are what differentiates it from an actual extension, Inslee points to rental-assistance programs and funds ready for distribution as the ticket out.
Yet, most counties don’t have programs running or funds ready to distribute. For the few places that do have these “provisions” in place, the situation is hardly better.
According to The Seattle Times, both tenants and landlords have been stuck in financial assistance limbo.
Renters across the state are at the mercy of a “lottery-like system” that yields more rejection than assistance. For landlords: “Much of the federal funds already allocated, which are distributed by county governments, has not made it to landlords’ bank accounts.”
As Republican Rep. Michelle Caldier said to The Associated Press, “if we wait any longer, tenants will face even bigger financial challenges — without adequate support — and so will housing providers. Many of these providers are facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in arrears, and financial assistance programs will not adequately cover their expenses if the moratorium continues much longer.”
These slow rollouts of programs and aid need to be addressed.
And, no matter how Inslee frames it, continuing to extend the moratorium is not the solution. Especially when the programs created to ease the transition back to normal are not functional and are adding to a cycle of debt for both tenants and landlords.