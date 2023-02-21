Fort Walla Walla Museum's special exhibit which opened this month is the heritage quilt exhibit titled "Fascinating Fabric: Turn of the Century Quilts."
This exhibit features 20 quilts from the Museum’s collection, ranging from the 1870s through the 1920s.
Included in the exhibit are the Museum’s two regional Red Cross quilts, one of which the Gardena Ladies Aid Society made during World War I to raise funds for the Red Cross Auxiliary.
Each square has the name of a Touchet-Gardena contributor. The names of four local servicemen are embroidered near the center.
It was auctioned in 1918 to raise funds at a “Victory Celebration.” Local mercantile store owner Ray Landre was the successful bidder of $110. His name is embroidered in blue.
Another featured quilt is constructed from over a hundred handstitched cigar flannels that feature flag patterns of various countries (1880-1915).
Collecting cigar flannels was a popular activity between 1910 and 1915. The flannel pieces were often attached to the outside of a cigar box, though sometimes coupons inside were exchanged for the flannel.
This quilt was assembled in or after 1912, the year Arizona was admitted as the 48th state, indicated by the two 48-star flags.
Tobacco flannels were made of cotton flannel fabric and were usually either wrapped around the outside of a cigar box or redeemed with a mail-in coupon for 2 cents.
The flannels were made with dyes that run very easily and could be destroyed with one drop of water.
Flannels first appeared in the late 1890s. Flags were one of the most common motifs, made mainly between 1910-1915.
Additional themes include rugs, flowers, Native American, baseball players, and kewpie dolls.
Fort Walla Walla Museum has not featured a quilt show since 2016 and is pleased to give these quilts a gallery in which to be admired.
Be sure to visit the museum to learn about some of these impressive quiltmakers. The exhibit will be on display for multiple months.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is located within Fort Walla Walla Park at 755 NE Myra Road, Walla Walla, WA. The Museum is open daily, from 10 am-5 pm March-October, and 10 am-4 pm November-February.
Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors/students, $5 for children ages 6–12, and free for children under 6. Museum Members receive free admission all year long. Memberships start at just $35.
You can find our calendar with upcoming events at fwwm.org/all-events. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or visit fwwm.org.
